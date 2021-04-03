Reactions as UNILAG gifts student 5MB worth of data for online examination

A student of Unilag took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the text received from her tertiary institution, the University of Lagos. In the post she shared, it was captioned; “Unilag thank you o” as she posted a screenshot of the message received. The text received reads; “Dear student, you have been gifted 5MB of data from the University of Lagos for your online examination”. However, as the comment section is bustling, other students of the university have confirmed that they received 10GB worth of data rather than 5MB.

