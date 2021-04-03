Reactions as UNILAG gifts student 5MB worth of data for online examination

A student of Unilag took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the text received from her tertiary institution, the University of Lagos. In the post she shared, it was captioned; “Unilag thank you o” as she posted a screenshot of the message received. The text received reads; “Dear student, you have been gifted 5MB of data from the University of Lagos for your online examination”. However, as the comment section is bustling, other students of the university have confirmed that they received 10GB worth of data rather than 5MB.
Family jubilates as 2-year-old missing son resurfaces at age 20
Samuel Nii Quaye, a boy who went missing when he was only two years old has finally been found by his real family at 20 years old. According to reports from local Kenyan news agencies, the boy was found after a radio station, Atinka FM, hosted Samuel. It was on the radio show that he […]
BBNaija 2020: Laycon receives N30m cash prize, SUV, house
Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has been presented with a cheque of N30 million. Laycon emerged winner of the reality show after 71 days of intense drama and comptetion. He scores the highest votes in the final week of the BBNaija Lockdown Edition. The 26-year-old was […]
Renowned Nigerian writer, J P Clark, dies at 85
Tony Okuyeme Renowned Nigerian poet and dramatist, John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo is dead. The Emeritus Professor of Literature and award-winning writer passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13, his family announced in a statement. “Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and […]
