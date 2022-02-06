Reactions, counter-reactions trail Ekiti PDP, APC primaries

The much awaited governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have come and gone but their echoes will remain for some time to come, writes ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

The announcement of results of the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State held last week, has been greeted by reactions, claims and counter-claims from different quarters.

Recall that former Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Olabisi Kolawole emerged as the PDP’s flag bearer, while former Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji emerged as the APC candidate. The emergence of these two candidates to their supporters was a much awaited and welcome development, but not for the aspirants and their own supporters who rejected the outcome.

Immediately after the primaries, some other political parties have conducted their primaries which produced flag bearers in the June 18 gubernatorial election, as directed by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) that the participating political parties should meet the submission date of their candidates latest Saturday January 29.

Former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Reuben Famuyibo, emerged the candidate of the Accord Party, while Dr. Wole Oluyede is for the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr. Kemi Elebute Halle, candidate of the African Democratic Party.

Immediately after the Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Governor Udom Emmanuel announced the declaration of Bisi Kolawole as the winner with 671 votes, his close rival and former governor, Engineer Segun Oni who polled 330 congratulated the winner with promises to work together with him to oust the ruling APC at the election.

But Oni on Thursday January 27, made a u-turn and declared the election as being mutilated, alleging that Udom came to Ekiti for a pay back to former Governor Ayo Fayose and that the primary election was not conducted in a free and fair manner. Oni claimed that Fayose was the Chairman of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s election committee in Akwa Ibom, and further alleged that the PDP National Chairman,

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has enabled Udom and Fayose to trade the PDP to the APC. Oni, in a statement by the Director General of his campaign organization,

Hon. Yemi Arokodare maintained that the outcome of the alleged “flawed” primary in the state was orchestrated by Fayose to sell the party to the ruling APC. Oni posited that it is an open secret in Ekiti political circle that the PDP ticket handed over to Kolawole, is a duplicate copy of the APC ticket, which he boasted won’t produce any useful result.

“It is a big shame that the National Working Committee of the PDP could not see through this deception but deliberately connived with Fayose to force Governor Udom Emmanuel on the Ekiti process to achieve a predetermined hatchet job.

“The National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu should explain to party members nationwide the import of Section 45 (a) Part VI under the General Provisions of the Electoral Guidelines for Primary after the ad-hoc election was nullified”.

Section 45 a, according to Oni stated that; “Any officer or member of the party who fails, refuses or neglects to carry out his duties about these guidelines on the general conduct of the primary elections or who obstructs, defies, or in any manner hinders, impedes or subverts the implementation or success of these guidelines is guilty of gross misconduct and shall be brought before the National Disciplinary Committee of the Party for disciplinary action.”

Based on the foregoing provision, Oni challenged Ayu to explain why he allowed Governor Emmanuel to come for the second exercise in Ekiti after midwifing the process for the botched ad-hoc delegates election that was nullified.

“Chairman Ayu must tell the world why he cannot trust any other PDP Governor except Governor Emmanuel to conduct the two exercises in Ekiti State, when it is evident that Fayose had conducted Governor Udom’s 2019 Primaries.

“It is now crystal clear that the plot ab initio was for the two buddies of Fayose from Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Enoidem (former Legal Adviser of the PDP) and Governor Udom Emmanuel, to conduct the two exercises in favour of Fayose and the NWC fell for it.

“Chairman Ayu deliberately indulged Fayose who attempted to truncate the National Convention that produced the current NWC, and never asked him how he intended to win Ekiti for the PDP with the weakest of the aspirants, even when he could not do so as a sitting governor with his deputy in 2018.

“For the record, Ekiti is a giveaway to the APC; the majority of party members are aware that it would be an exercise in futility to spend time and resources to campaign for the candidate of the PDP ahead of the June 18 election”.

Oni stated that it is shameful that the PDP Appeal Panel hurriedly sat to ratify a “fraudulent election” without looking into the merit of the petition written by one of the aspirants, Mrs Deborah Alo.

“It is worrisome that Chairman Ayu is interested in threatening party members with suspension and expulsion, but he is hardly interested in how the party will win in Ekiti,” Oni said. Following these vituperations, some supporters of Oni have vowed their principal might go to another political party to pursue his ambition, but the Chairman of the five-man election committee,

Governor Emmanuel appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to bury their differences and work for the unity and electoral success of the party. The situation is not any better in the APC. Recall that seven out of the eight APC aspirants boycotted the Thursday January 27 party primaries and protested in the early hour on the day over alleged manipulation, sequel to the polled 101,703 as the party’s candidate.

The aggrieved aspirants maintained the election was masterminded by the seven-member election committee headed by the Jigawa State Governor Badaru. For instance, immediately after the election one of the aggrieved APC aspirants, Kayode Ojo, stated that the Badaru-led committee came to Ekiti to perpetrate “fraud” and disgrace the APC.

He alleged that “figures were concocted for aspirants even when no election was held” especially in some parts of the state especially some wards of the local government areas of the aggrieved aspirants.

Ojo who scored 767 votes alleged that the conduct of the election was a signal to mockery of democracy as allegedly perpetrated by the APC The aspirant said: “Right now, I can confirm to you that the APC has no legal and credible candidate in Ekiti. From the results, you could attest to the fact that those figures were fake, concocted by the committee to suit their purpose.

“You could all see that the majority of the people used as returning officers were members of the APC state executives, appointees of government and elected party members, who are lackeys of Governor Kayode Fayemi and were also part of the Biodun Oyebanji campaign Council.

“They asked us to nominate 20 persons to be used as returning officers, up to now, we didn’t see where our lists were included. The original list was not updated. Those we gave to them were not posted to where they would monitor the election. “What they did in Ekiti was inappropriate, unethical and unacceptable.

The arrangements we had were disgraceful. All the numbers allocated to aspirants were fake. Nobody had won any election here in Ekiti. “We have resolved to stand against this injustice.

We are seeking every peaceful avenue to ensure that we have a process that would produce a credible candidate in Ekiti. Presidency must intervene in this matter before APC crumbles in Ekiti. It was sad that they even voided votes in a direct primary where people were counted to tell you the level of their fraud”. Another aggrieved aspirant,

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele stressed that he would challenge the primary election in a court of law. Bamidele alleged that the conduct was an “abrasion of democracy “ Bamidele, who came third in the election with 706 votes, alleged that the outcome figures were fabricated by the Badaru-led committee to achieve an intended purpose.

The aspirant in a statement in Ado Ekiti said he would take all the necessary actions to correct the alleged electoral perfidy perpetrated during the primary to deepen democracy and entrench the rule of law in the system. Bamidele insisted that no election was held on January 27, saying figures revealed by the Committee were allegedly fabricated to suit a certain sinister purpose.

“The underlying level of impunity, desperation and perfidy which characterized the entire rigging process was so much and thought beclouding that I was allotted 700 plus votes in a State wide gubernatorial primary election in a State where I had scored over 90,000 votes in just one out of three Senatorial Districts to emerge as a Senator.

“More specifically, the breakdown of the votes allotted to me indicated that I got 150 votes in Ado Ekiti, my beloved second home where I had recorded Twenty Eight Thousand votes out of the 42,000 votes that gave me the House of Representatives mandate way back in year 2011 to represent Ado / Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency.

“But we will remain resolute, strong, focused and faithful in the face of this impunity, total lack of regard for the electoral due process and executive rascality by a chosen few who were elected to represent the interests of Ekiti people”.

Governor Badaru after the submission of the result said: “We have submitted the results sheets and reports where elections were conducted – 166 wards. 11 wards were disrupted and we cancelled those areas.

But in 166 wards, people actively participated. And I think you all have the videos of what transpired in all the 166 wards except the 11 wards.” He said during the announcement of the result confirmed that the process for the conduct of the election was reached by all aspirants during a stakeholders needing a day preceding the election. He appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to support the party to ensure that the candidate wins the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State. A civil society organization,

Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NHRC) in its preliminary report of the election monitoring signed by its officials stated that the direct primary conducted in the state was inclusive and transparent and added it’s the best way to curtail rigging .

Buttressing the assertion, the coalition of Ekiti State Civil Society Organizations (COESCSOs) also said the conduct of the primary was peaceful, acceptable and substantially compliant with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The coalition however, stated that the outcome of the two elections were largely influenced by godfathers, adding that the alleged anointed candidates of the strong politicians won the polls .

The COECSOs in its own preliminary monitoring report presented by Prof. Christopher Oluwadare stated that the fact that the populace was able to go about their normal activities without bloodshed, killing and violence compared to the previous years makes the election more acceptable

