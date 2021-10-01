Reactions greet Kalu’s court victory over retrial as mother, lawmaker hail verdict

Reactions have greeted the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopping the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from retrying former governor of Abia State Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for alleged N7.1 billion fraud. Kalu’s mother and founder of Reality Organization Worldwide, Elder (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu, described the judgement as a landmark verdict.

She said through the public relations officer of the Organization, Emeka Adile, that the judgement would end the litigation that constituted a huge distraction to the Chief Whip of the Senate. She observed that it was on record that Kalu has given Abia North Senatorial District infrastructure transformation within his first two years in office. Mrs Kalu said the Real ity Organization Worldwide, a socio-political nongovernmental organization, would continue to support her son’s commitment to transforming lives and communities in Abia North and Nigeria in general. Similarly, member representing Bende North State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Reacting to the judgement, Chukwu said the judiciary had given hope of a better Nigeria where the law is supreme. The Minority Leader of the House said, “There is no doubt that now that all encumbering litigations against our senator have been cleared there will be accelerated momentum in the uncommon infrastructural transformation going on in Abia North. “

Like this: Like Loading...