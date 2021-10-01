News

Reactions greet Kalu’s court victory over retrial as mother, lawmaker hail verdict

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Reactions have greeted the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopping the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from retrying former governor of Abia State Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for alleged N7.1 billion fraud. Kalu’s mother and founder of Reality Organization Worldwide, Elder (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu, described the judgement as a landmark verdict.

She said through the public relations officer of the Organization, Emeka Adile, that the judgement would end the litigation that constituted a huge distraction to the Chief Whip of the Senate. She observed that it was on record that Kalu has given Abia North Senatorial District infrastructure transformation within his first two years in office. Mrs Kalu said the Real ity Organization Worldwide, a socio-political nongovernmental organization, would continue to support her son’s commitment to transforming lives and communities in Abia North and Nigeria in general. Similarly, member representing Bende North State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Reacting to the judgement, Chukwu said the judiciary had given hope of a better Nigeria where the law is supreme. The Minority Leader of the House said, “There is no doubt that now that all encumbering litigations against our senator have been cleared there will be accelerated momentum in the uncommon infrastructural transformation going on in Abia North. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu: I will remain neutral on LASU VC’s appointment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that he would remain neutral on the appointment of the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Lagos State University (LASU). Speaking when he received the report of the six-member special visitation panel on the appointment the VC, chaired by former VC of the Obafemi Awolowo University […]
News

Mining pollution: Osun vows to go after defaulters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts toward sanitising the state’s natural resources sector, Osun State government yesterday warned mineral resources explorers who fall short of environmental standards in the state to henceforth comply with the government’s regulations or face legal action. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed this while inaugurating the Osun Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee in […]
News

US coronavirus deaths top 1,100 for third straight day

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19, marking the third straight day the nation passed that grim milestone as the pandemic escalates in southern and western U.S. states. Fatalities nationwide were recorded at 1,118 on Thursday. Deaths were 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Even though deaths are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica