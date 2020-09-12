Reactions trail Ghanaians’ version of ‘Big Brethren Ghana’

Ghanaians are excited following the official launching of Big Brethren Ghana (BBG), which is reportedly the country’s version of Big Brother. However, several photos from the reality TV show which were posted on Twitter attracted mixed reactions as some of the housemates were spotted sleeping in an overcrowded and visibly unkempt room.

Nigerians have since trolled Ghanaian for duplicating Big Brother Naija (BBN) with a substandard version of the reality show. Despite some Ghanaians being excited over the launching, others expressed their anger against organizers of the show for ‘disgracing their country’ as they fear they might get trolled just like Big Brother Cameroon. According to a prominent Ghanaian Twitter user identified as Essien James, said: “I was really looking forward to the launch of Big Brethren Ghana with so much anticipation only to be disappointed with what I finally saw. I for once thought we’ll give Nigerians a hot chase this time around.

This is a disgrace just like Big Brother Cameroon (BBC). We are sorry Big Brother Nigeria.” Big Brother Cameroon is another version of the reality show launched in Cameroon by local organisers. The show was considered sub-par because it is less glamorous compared to Nigeria’s Big Brother Naija (BBN).

