Reactions Trail Korra Obidi’s Ex-Husband After Mocking Her New House

Following the news of her new mansion shared on Social media to the delight of her fans, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justin Dean has taken to her TikTok handle to make a mockery of her.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Obidi, a Nigerian dancer splashed millions on a new house he bought in Los Angeles, USA.

Taking to TikTok to react to the new house, the American therapist posted a video comparing his rented apartment to Korra’s new mansion.

In the video he noted that people had been misinformed as a mansion offers 5000 square ft. with 5 to 6 bedrooms which hers didn’t have

He said: “I am 2000 square feet short of a mansion. There is a condo downstairs; if you put both of these together, mine is almost a mansion. So many people are putting phrases on the internet with complete inaccuracy.”

”To jog your memory, there was a court directive that instructed both parents to refrain from sharing pictures of their children on social media.

“Justin then asserted that his daughters are not confined to a room and offered Korra a thousand dollars if she could produce evidence to the contrary.

“I will give you 1k dollars if you show me evidence of my kids locked up in a room”, he said. You can watch the video

In reacting to it, many Nigerians dragged him for being envious of his ex-wife’s continued success.

One Tuna Reginald wrote, “Divorcing this man was the best decision Korra made! Such a bitter leaf man!!”

On the other hand ,Sapphire wrote, “This man is the weapon fashioned against Korra”

Pretty Hair and more wrote, “Even if it’s bamboo house, it’s a roof over her head. Please be happy when others win”

Pretty Angeluv wrote, “But at least make una dey talk truth. E no, go kill una. Online pressuring”

Golden Jenny wrote; “this man is a bitter soul”

Ezzeanie wrote, “I wonder how she even married this man…if na like this oyibo be….then some Nigerian men deserve award…what a man”

Ama Daniels wrote, “He is too bitter, tufiakwa

One the House of Fab wrote, “Someone should tell this guy to get a life and move on. Na wa for monitoring your ex oo”

Lily Vee wrote, “He’s jealous n can’t hide it…he should at least be happy that his kids have a permanent home with their mother”

