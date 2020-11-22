Reactions trail Peter, Paul Okoye’s birthday as they celebrate separately

November 18 is usually anticipated by fans of the defunct popular music duo, P-Square as the date marks their birthday. It was usually a big deal every year as their birthday is celebrated together in a grand style.

But after what is termed irreconcilable disagreements have separated the twin brothers, many of their fans wonder if these brothers were able to wish each other a happy birthday as they added another year, few days ago.

As it would seem that defunct P-Square, duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, may have forgotten that they are twin brothers, Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye, seized the opportunity to admonish that it was high time they settled their irreconcilable differences and make truce with each other.

Lola made the call in a post via her Instagram account on Thursday while celebrating her husband and his twin brother on their birthday, reminding them of their relationship; that whether they liked it or not, they will forever remain twins.

Wrote Lola: “To the twins, Peter and Paul, whether you like it or not, you are brothers. You two are not just brothers, you are twins and I wish you both a very happy birthday! “Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct.

As we get older, we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. “More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name.” Singer Paul Okoye replied his brother’s wife Lola by calling her manipulative and a pretender.

In his response which has been talk of the town and social media, he said, “At the age of almost 50 you still think you can still be manipulative and always trying to be in control as usual… well I’m not there anymore, Jude also is not there anymore which was exactly how you wanted it,” he wrote.

“Aunty for 4 years we haven’t spoken, but every 18th of November you come out as usual to type shit.. and they end saying aww she’s a good woman.

