Reactions trail suspension of ‘Digital Imam’

Reactions have continued to trail the sudden suspension of the Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Apo, Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, popularly called the “Digital Imam,” for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in his Friday sermon. In his sermon, the imam condemned the series of coordinated crimes and terrorist attacks across the country and urged Nigerians not to vote in the 2023 election if a concerted effort was not made to guarantee security for the masses.

He had lamented that it was disheartening that bandits and kidnappers could operate at will with the use of phones to negotiate ransom from the victims’ families while the federal government couldn’t tackle the problems using technology. While millions of Nigerians flayed the mosque committee for oppressing and persecuting the Imam for saying the obvious truth, the Management Committee of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque justified its action by saying that the Chief Imam’s appointment was terminated for not being remorseful over what it described as inciting comments. The mosque committee also hinted that Sheikh Khalid’s media reaction to his suspension showed that he was unwilling to humbly reflect on the consequences of his utterances from the pulpit.

The committee, chaired by Senator Saidu Dansadau, suspended the Sheikh afterwards and later terminated his appointment, saying that the decision was taken due to the nonremorseful attitude of the Imam over his comments during the sermon. Reacting to his suspension, Sheikh Khalid said the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the suffering masses and speaking truth to power. Sheikh Khalid said that he was undeterred by his sack, saying that only the Almighty Allah enthrones and dethrones anyone.

He also disclosed that he has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8. He said: “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today.” Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner of unwholesome acts. Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power on behalf of voiceless Nigerians. This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.”

