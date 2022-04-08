Islam

Reactions trail suspension of ‘Digital Imam’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Reactions have continued to trail the sudden suspension of the Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Apo, Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, popularly called the “Digital Imam,” for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in his Friday sermon. In his sermon, the imam condemned the series of coordinated crimes and terrorist attacks across the country and urged Nigerians not to vote in the 2023 election if a concerted effort was not made to guarantee security for the masses.

He had lamented that it was disheartening that bandits and kidnappers could operate at will with the use of phones to negotiate ransom from the victims’ families while the federal government couldn’t tackle the problems using technology. While millions of Nigerians flayed the mosque committee for oppressing and persecuting the Imam for saying the obvious truth, the Management Committee of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque justified its action by saying that the Chief Imam’s appointment was terminated for not being remorseful over what it described as inciting comments. The mosque committee also hinted that Sheikh Khalid’s media reaction to his suspension showed that he was unwilling to humbly reflect on the consequences of his utterances from the pulpit.

The committee, chaired by Senator Saidu Dansadau, suspended the Sheikh afterwards and later terminated his appointment, saying that the decision was taken due to the nonremorseful attitude of the Imam over his comments during the sermon. Reacting to his suspension, Sheikh Khalid said the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the suffering masses and speaking truth to power. Sheikh Khalid said that he was undeterred by his sack, saying that only the Almighty Allah enthrones and dethrones anyone.

He also disclosed that he has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8. He said: “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today.” Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner of unwholesome acts. Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power on behalf of voiceless Nigerians. This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

2020 Hajj: Pilgrims ban puts N150bn annual transactions in jeopardy

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ban placed on pilgrims from hajj participating countries by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to COVID 19 pandemic has out annual transactions worth N150 billion in jeopardy. National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who declared this in a write up in which he did a review of the Hajj operations, maintained […]
Islam

How Saudi, Sultan make unanimous announcement on Eid-el-Fitri Day

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Details have emerged on how the Kingdim of Saudi Arabia and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, unanimously declared that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the […]
Islam

Group demands check on hate speeches

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country. The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica