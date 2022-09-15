Readers And Leaders: Be a reader to lead

(Being an address presented during the Reading conducted by Onu John Onwe, the Curator of Hopebay Library, Abakaliki in Honour of Nine Professors from Onicha Igboeze Community of Ebonyi )

One of the wonders of human civilisation is the invention of the art of writing. Writing begot reading. Carl Segan put this wonder of human development in very graphic details when he opined that the art of writing remains one, if not the greatest tools of human survival on earth. Just imagine what the world would have been if there was, and still is no system of recording man’s march through life. Obviously, a lot of information (raw facts) would have been lost to obscurity. Life would have remained a long tale of folktales and legends without a systematic storage, preservation and retrieval and use of human knowledge.

This is a naked fact! But man’s invention of the art of writing saved humanity this troubles and ordeals and makes it possible according to Carl Segan to record his life and activities on daily basis through writing thereby preserving records and retrieving same for a review, recollection and criticism.

This very act of mankind has given us the art and science of education of all kinds – science of all kinds (medicine, physics, agriculture, technology, among others) and arts of all kinds, namely, history, literature, theology, poetics among others. So, by this means, man recalls eternity and brings it to the present by digging up facts thousands of years and interrogates same to renew or destroy.

He also by prophecies in scriptures, especially the Judaic and Christian Bibles and science fiction looks into the future and predicts what the future will be, and thereby serve as great tool of human civilization and preservation. By these tools incased in the art of writing and reading has afforded mankind means of developing itself and society and mankind remains happy inheritor.

This is the great legacy we are celebrating today in honouring these great gentlemen who have excelled in this art of writing and reading. Writing begets reading and reading shapes the mind of man to attain greatness. All great societies and men have discovered the secret of human development and embraced it – and this secret is the art of writing and reading. Mention must be made of the Chinese whose art of writing ensured one of the greatest cultures of the world exemplified in the science of building the great wall of China, Egypt gave the world the pyramids and centre of learning at Alexandria, Greece produced a line of philosophers to whom western civilization acknowledge as the source and pivot, the Jews who gave the world the idea of One God (monotheism) and in modern times despite vicissitudes of racism and violent suppression have risen above racism, pogroms in Europe and the Hitlerite Holocaust to control the world of learning and financial system. The Jewish ancestor Abraham and his descendants have given the world a Scripture that birthed three world religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

The Jews have been able to tell their stories more than any other races of the world. That’s what writing and reading give to those who embraced them. Rome, for a over a thousand years built upon Alexander the Great’s Greek tradition to foist Pax Romana over the whole world and after its disintegration, the Ottoman Empire seized the world having risen out of Islamic tradition. In modern times great societies that acknowledged writing and reading have seized the attention of the world and we can point to Britain, a small Island of then barely 30 million colonizing the world from Asia, Australia, America and Africa and reaped humongous benefits.

Britain left a legacy to the arts of writing and reading by building and stocking the British Museum with books, manuscripts and materials of all kinds that Karl Marx said that the British Museum is the only gift Britain gave to mankind. America (the United States of America) were colonies established by England, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Denmark in the 17th century but wriggled out of colonialism to establish a political community founded on knowledge as can be seen in their Ivy League universities (Harvard, Yale, Duke, Columbia, Stanford, Berkeley, Caltech, MIT, Cornel, Chicago, among others).

It has also established the Library of Congress reputed to be the greatest library in the world with billions of books, recordings and manuscripts from all over the world. The recognition of the importance of writing and reading has also been shown in the USA gifting its former Presidents with a personal library anywhere the person chooses.

That is the only benefit a former President gets, not cash rewards as in pension right as we have it in Nigeria. Ladies and gentlemen, we have taking this pain of reviewing the history of writing and reading to urge ourselves that it is only through writing and reading that we can make great and permanent contribution to the world. We have seen through the narrative above that all great nations and persons attained and sustained greatness through writing and reading and we urge you to help us spread the gospel of writing and reading.

What gave the Igbo their bearing in Nigeria was their discovery that education is a tool of human survival in modern times and they embraced it and excelled in the early 1940 – 1960s and by reason of that were virtually on top of Nigeria not by conquest or corruption of nepotism as we have it today in Nigeria. My brothers and sisters, we established this library,product of our not-for-profit organisation (Hopebay Educational and Arts Foundation, Inc.) to promote writing and reading and we enjoin you to support us by keying into our vision of making writing and reading a culture in Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

We are honouring these compatriots who have excelled in their various fields of knowledge to encourage them and ourselves that we must not abandon that which we have discovered as the pivot of human progress. We all know these great men who are our guest-readers today. Professor Chigozie Ogbu, OFR is accomplished academician who has excelled in medicine (Obstetrics/ Gynaecology) with special interest in neonatology) and he was Deputy Governor, Ebonyi State (2003 – 2007) and currently, he is the Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University. Professor Anthony Okorie Ani has excelled in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology, Professor Engineer Ogbonnaya Chukwu, First Class Agricultural Engineer excelled in that field, and is a distinguished professor, Professor Ngwu Nwachukwu, (Professor of Chemistry, FUTO, Owerri), Professor Odi Nwankwo excelled in Banking and Finance and has even practiced banking as one of the earliest staff of Commerce and Cooperative Bank (CCB), Professor Ogbonnaya Igwe, the youngest of them all has excelled in Engineering and Environmental Geology and has made world acknowledged discoveries in that field, Professor Johnson Ekuma Obuna is an outstanding Scholar/Practitioner in Obstetrics/Gynaecology with specialist interest in solving fertility problems among couples and currently is the Medical Director of FVVF Centre, Abakaliki . Professor Monday Nwite Igwe is an uncommon scholar/academic guru in the field of psychiatry and is the Medical Director of the Federal Psychiatrics Hospital, Enugu. Professor Stephen Egbo is in one of Onicha Igboeze’s prominent sons, who Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Ogbonnaya Nwota described as “an academic Taliban.” Mr Nwota should know that ‘taliban’ means ‘scholar’.

Perhaps, he means that Prof. Egbo deploys guerrilla tactics in academics and reads widely. In our younger years, for he remains one of my closest friends and collaborators just as I can say the same thing about all the Honourees except Professors Ogbu and Odi Nwankwo who are way ahead of us in age. Professor Egbo has read virtually all the books I have read and still owes me a return of my book.

The Haj by Leon Uris. Professor Egbo was elevated to the rank of professor of Political Science and International Relations by the British-American Business School in the United States of America. He has been a teacher at Abia State University, Uturu.

We are privileged to have these worthy gentlemen as our guest-readers and we pray that they accept to be our collaborators and supporters in the vision and interests we have outlined. We thank them for honouring our invitation even as we point our people, Onicha Igboeze, Ebonyi State and Nigeria to the road many have less travelled, being as it were, the only sure compass to navigate this world to the safe harbour of justice, peace and universal brotherhood. Thanks for your kind attention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...