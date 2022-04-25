Reading, research’ll make you a good lawyer – NICN tells law students

The Chief Registrar of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Olurotimi Williams-Daudu, has tasked law students to read wide and be focused in their studies if they desire to excel in legal profession. Williams-Daudu gave the advice while donating law books to the Faculty of Law at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State. According to the Chief Registrar, NICN, the achievements recorded by the faculty in recent times, prompted him to donate the books and encourage the Dean, Associate Prof. Olugbenga Samuel Oke, to do more.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...