Real, Atletico, others clash on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to Round35actionfromLaLiga, onSuperSport, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 May 2022. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is ‘El Derbi Madrileno’ between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano showing at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). This clash will signal a changing of the guard as far as the La Liga title is concerned, with outgoing champions Atletico handing over the crown to their arch rivals Real. Yet Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone will hope his side can sting Los Blancos and avenge a 2-0 defeat from earlier in the season at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“At the Metropolitano it’ll be a different game. We’ll study what we did well here, we’ll try to improve everything and we’ll give everything we’ve got to win in front of our own fans,” said Atletico midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. Another potential thriller from the Spanish top flight this round sees Barcelona head to Estadio Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis showing at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga. The Verdiblancos narrowly won 1-0 when the teams met earlier this season. Another clash to keep an eye out for is the meeting of Villarreal and Sevilla at Estadio de la Ceramica showing at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga.

