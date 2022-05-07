Sports

Real, Atletico, others clash on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to Round35actionfromLaLiga, onSuperSport, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 May 2022. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is ‘El Derbi Madrileno’ between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano showing at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). This clash will signal a changing of the guard as far as the La Liga title is concerned, with outgoing champions Atletico handing over the crown to their arch rivals Real. Yet Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone will hope his side can sting Los Blancos and avenge a 2-0 defeat from earlier in the season at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“At the Metropolitano it’ll be a different game. We’ll study what we did well here, we’ll try to improve everything and we’ll give everything we’ve got to win in front of our own fans,” said Atletico midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. Another potential thriller from the Spanish top flight this round sees Barcelona head to Estadio Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis showing at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga. The Verdiblancos narrowly won 1-0 when the teams met earlier this season. Another clash to keep an eye out for is the meeting of Villarreal and Sevilla at Estadio de la Ceramica showing at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga returns sans Barca, Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

  After a brief yet turbulent close season marked by the attempted departure of Lionel Messi, little transfer activity and the renewed threat of the coronavirus in Spain, La Liga returns today amid a fixture list chaos and a decidedly gloomy outlook. The league was forced to change the days of its fixtures for the […]
Sports

Burnley 1-0 Spurs: Conte suggests he may not be right man to manage Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man to manage the club. Spurs lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games as Ben Mee’s 71st-minute header boosted Burnley’s battle against relegation. At the final whistle, a disappointed Conte, 52, headed straight to the dressing room on […]
Sports

Beyond Eagles’ misadventure in the USA

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

There are so many issues in the world of sports in recent times good enough as subject of discussion. With the Olympic Games less than two weeks away, there is plenty to talk about but the backlash of the last friendly game Nigeria played in the USA has refused to abate. It is important to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica