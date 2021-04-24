Real, Betis, Lazio, Milan, others clash live on DStv, GOtv

Football lovers can look forward to live action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches showing on DStv and GOtv SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Real Betis at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the late kick-off on Saturday 24 April at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32). Los Blancos have roared back into a position where a second successive championship is a very real proposition, though Betis are a much-improved team under Manuel Pellegrini and Zinedine Zidane will warn his side against complacency. The Verdiblancos, meanwhile, will look to veteran attacker Joaquin for inspiration, with the club icon insisting that he wants to keep playing on past his 40th birthday – which will be in July this year! The weekend also features a potential thriller between Villarreal and Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica on the afternoon of Sunday 25 April at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, with Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze looking to inspire the Yellow Submarine to a first win over the Blaugrana since way back in 2008
Related Articles
Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Coppa Italia Live on StarTimes this New Year
The year 2021 will start on a strong note for football enthusiasts as the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes brings live actions of the Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Supercopa de España, PS5 Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia from January. This is even as football fans will continue to catch the spectacle of UEFA Europa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOtv Boxing Night 22: Shot at WBF title shows how far I’ve come -Real One
Flamboyant ring artist, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, sees his opportunity to fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title as proof of how far he has come as a boxer. Oladosu will, on April 2nd, duel with Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, slated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2021 AFCON ticket in our hands, says Rohr
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said his side will not bungle their chances of claiming the ticket to the 2021 African Cup of Nations despite recent hiccups in the qualifying series. The team raced to an early lead in Group L of the qualifiers following two wins over Benin Republic and Lesotho. However, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)