Real, Betis, Lazio, Milan, others clash live on DStv, GOtv

Football lovers can look forward to live action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches showing on DStv and GOtv SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Real Betis at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the late kick-off on Saturday 24 April at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32). Los Blancos have roared back into a position where a second successive championship is a very real proposition, though Betis are a much-improved team under Manuel Pellegrini and Zinedine Zidane will warn his side against complacency. The Verdiblancos, meanwhile, will look to veteran attacker Joaquin for inspiration, with the club icon insisting that he wants to keep playing on past his 40th birthday – which will be in July this year! The weekend also features a potential thriller between Villarreal and Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica on the afternoon of Sunday 25 April at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, with Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze looking to inspire the Yellow Submarine to a first win over the Blaugrana since way back in 2008

Like this: Like Loading...