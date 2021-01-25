Real Betis target Ighalo

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been a huge transfer target for La Liga outfit Real Betis, New Telegraph can report.

According to Spanish sports daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis Betis are desperate to land the Manchester United striker in the January transfer window.

However, the deal would have taken place if not for the paucity of funds as the Spanish club is looking to sell some players to fund the deal.

Betis’ purse has been badly decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and needs external funding to carry out transfer activities It is for that reason that Real Betis’ Chilean boss Manuel Pellegrini has reiterated that he’s 99.9 percent sure there won’t be any new signings in the January transfer window.

Having said that, the sporting director of Real Betis, Antonio Cordón has drawn up a list of transfer targets and one name that Pellegrini likes is Ighalo.

It is believed that Ighalo’s agent Atta Aneke still maintains close ties with Real Betis, having brokered the deal that took Nigeria international Nosa Igiebor to the club in August 2012.

Like this: Like Loading...