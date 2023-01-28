Real change coming to Nigeria with Obi –LP chieftain

Edaghese Matthew is a member of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke extensively on the February 25th presidential election, why INEC should conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections. He also spoke on why Nigerians should reject money politics, and vote against those that have kept the nation in this perpetual bondage

There are different views from people about next month’s presidential election. As a major stakeholder in the Labour Party, do you think the election will be free, fair and transparent?

Firstly! I would like to believe that there will be no hitch. The election will be held as scheduled by INEC and Nigerians will cast their votes on the appointed day. The President made a proclamation that he is going to work assiduously for his party to win; he spoke as a President who belongs to a political party. There is nothing wrong for him to work very hard to convince Nigerians to elect his party’s candidate.

He was a party man first before he became a president. His allegiance politically is to his party when there is a contest between his party and other parties, that is natural, what would not be acceptable is for him to do anything to compromise or undermine the process. Which means the credibility of the election and the fairness must not be tempered with by the President using his executive powers or power of incumbency. I do not think he would want to do that because he has told the whole World and Nigerians that he has a legacy to bequeath to the nation as parting gift which is to ensure that there is a credible poll that will usher in his successor.

What if he does the opposite?

He cannot and can never do such a thing. The Nigerian people own the votes and every Nigerian is only entitled to one vote in the process of electing or selecting who their leader would be. So, over 98 million voters who are going to cast their votes on that day will do so individually, not collectively. The President cannot force anyone to vote for his party or any other candidate. Nigerians are all entitled to freedom of selecting or electing their leaders that choice cannot be forced on them by the President or anybody in authority, except we are saying no to democracy. So as long as we are in democratic regime, the will of the people must prevail. February 25th elections would be a revolution that will usher in real change in this country. We are tired of the old order.

Most Nigerians are finding it difficult to collect their PVCs, don’t you think there is a foul play by INEC to deny people of their voting rights?

The media is supposed to be the vanguard of the society, when there are complaints like that, what men of the press should do is to approach INEC officials at the particular location and find out the true situation of things. If the allegation is true, find out also what the challenges are and why it should be so. Let the people saddled with the responsibilities of issuing voter cards say something. They too might be experiencing logistics problems. So let’s not start trading blames yet. I think INEC is committed to conducting credible polls because they cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians. Their integrity is at stake if they do not practice what they preach.

Are you comfortable with Presidential Party candidates attacking each other verbally instead of issue based campaign?

I don’t understand why we are worried that issues have been raised that bother the credibility of those seeking elective offices. If there is a dent on the character of an aspirant, who aspires to occupy a public office, to hold such an office in trust for the people, I think the issue of competence, credibility and trust is paramount. It should not be wished away. If we removed those issues, what issue are we going to consider that is superior to the issue of credibility, character, competence, accountability and trust? So I think it is in order for the three political party candidates to wash their dirty part of their lives in public. When such an issue is raised, it is something Nigerians should have keen interest in not something to be pushed outside because it bothers on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

State chapters of the Labour Party are complaining of paucity of funds to run their offices, is that not going to work against the party particularly at this crucial period of electioneering?

As a major stakeholder of the Obidient Movement, and as a member of the National Presidential Campaign Council, I want to clarify certain impressions and notions. We are not in a contest with other political parties using their standards. The Labour Party is travelling the opposite direction, we are deemphasizing money politics, and we are not going to rely on financial strength to gain the love and support of the Nigerian people. We believe we are on a rescue mission to retrieve Nigeria from the grip of the APC and the PDP. That is the desire and the will of Nigerians. So if you are not seeing the Labour Party with tons of money, I think Nigerians should celebrate that. Is not about money, Peter Obi is marketing vision, hope and solution to our numerous problems through the Obidient Movement. While other parties parade money, we in the Labour movement parade vision, ideology, sincerity and credibility. This is our selling point and we are not going to depart from it.

Some Nigerians are advocating for the military to come back to power owing to mass suffering in the country. Do you agree with that call for the military to stage a comeback?

I think it is an abnormal wish, a bad sinister and very undemocratic aspiration for anybody to reason along that line. The first question we should ask those persons who are nursing those undemocratic thoughts in a democracy is for them to explain to us the background of the present President of the country. Is he not a retired General? Was he not a military Head of State? Has he not operated more of a military dictator in most of his decisions even as a democratically elected President? We are suffering now because there are some military tendencies in the character of the occupant of the office of the president. I don’t think they know what they want, we should make a total departure from dictatorship and military tendencies. We should embrace full blown democracy.

Nigerians say they don’t want old breed politicians, is Obi not an old breed politician?

When we are talking about old breed politicians and new breeds, we should be realistic. We are not looking for people who were giving birth to today to come and be elected as leaders to rule this country, it is from among the people that we elect our leaders. What is important is the character, track record of the person that we are electing to lead us. His vision and aspiration must align with our expectation for a new Nigeria. And Obi fits perfectly into that expectation by every definition of the term. Obi is a perfect breed, he represents what we expect of those who want to lead Nigeria out of this precarious situation.

Do you envisage a crisis before, during and after the elections?

There is no need for anybody to nurse such anticipation of a crisis, the time table for the elections has been released by the electoral umpire and the 25th of February is the D- Day, and we all expect the election to be held that day. Power belongs to the people. They are the owners of the ballot. Good enough the demography of those who are registered to vote in this election is the youths. So it is the youths that should tell themselves if they want to elect Obi or not.

Do you think the election cannot be rigged despite new innovation put in by INEC?

Sincerely my answer to this question is no! This election cannot be rigged not with innovations brought into the system by INEC. It is as good as foolproof. The worst they can do is to try to buy votes, which is left for the people to choose liberty or trade with and end up digging deeper into captivity. Whoever sells his or her vote has settled for self-inflated captivity and political slavery. And any sane human being seeing what Nigeria has become, seeing what he is going through with pains, agony, hunger and poverty with devastating looks on millions of faces you see on a daily basis, no prophet will tell you to brace up and vote Peter obi no matter your ethnic background and belief. This old order is no longer wanted in Nigeria politics. Again be informed that those few individuals who ratify in the East about Obi popularity have only one vote, they do not hold the votes in the East in their fixed deposit where they can withdraw and deliver to their preferred candidate.

Do you see Buhari handing over to an opposition should the election go the other way round?

I do not see where the PMB will have the power to hold back the choice Nigerians have made. It is incumbent on him to perform that ceremony of handing over democratically to his successor. He is not doing us any favour, he had no power not to do it. He emerged as an opposition candidate, he defeated the incumbent, Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan who eventually handed over to him. So whoever wins will automatically have his power given to him. It is not Buhari’s power; it is the powers given to by the people of Nigeria. So PMB is constitutionally bound to have power over the winner come May 29th. It is not negotiable.

