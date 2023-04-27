Real Estate Conference ‘Unleash 4 Takeover’ to Hold May 1st, 2nd & 3rd

As part of efforts to continue improving the

real estate business in Nigeria and Africa, Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel View is organizing a conference ‘Unleash 4 Takeover’ at the popular Balmoral Event Center of Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference with the theme “Reshaping Real Estate in Africa” line up of speakers includes Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo of the Nedcomoaks, Vusi Thembekwayo, Wayne Berger, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema (CON) the chief executive officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dickson Nsofor, Dare Arigbede, and many others.

Unleash 4 Takeover Conference is expected to run from 8am to 6pm from 1st to 3rd May 2023 with ample time for networking and connecting with like-minded professionals.

According to the Convener, Mrs Ichechi Okonkwo, the over 1500 participants will have the opportunity to learn from award-winning entrepreneurs, bestselling authors, CEOs of leading companies, and more, as they share their knowledge and expertise on a broad range of subjects.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the conference in 2022 left an unforgettable impact in of the heart of participants and the real estate industry at large.

The two-day conference will be filled with insights from top industry experts and will be wrap up with a gala night on the 3rd of May, 2023. For all inquiries, kindly follow @unleashed4takeover or contact 08099966114.

The event which sponsored by Citadel Views Estate and Victoria Crest Homes is proudly supported by Fidelity Bank PLC, Pennek, Donnac Paint,

Rigdewell, Awka Millennium,

Lassa, Lasera, Machpolo properties,

Imperial Mortgage bank,

NTDA and Lands Bureau,

Bozac

Castle Mews, Dream Court Facility,

Dream Estate Lekki Limited,

Capital Gardens Estate and Laundry King.