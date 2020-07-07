Real estate: COVID-19 disrupts projections

There was high expectation about real estate performance at the beginning of 2020 due to increased government budget for infrastructure and commitment to grow the real sector of the economy. Six months after, there was no clear growth in the industry due to Coronavirus pandemic. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Before the heat generated by Coronavirus, close market watchers had projected about 2.36 per cent growth for the real estate sector in 2020.

However, six months after, all projections and anticipated growth have been eroded by the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic with attendant lockdown on economies of over 200 nations of the world, including Nigeria.

Despite the gradual ease of the lockdowns imposed by governments, COVID-19’s effects have not only revealed the nation’s fragile economy and lack of preparedness for emergency, but the ugly situation of housing in the country.

As at the first half of the year, all indices pointing to the real estate sector’s recovery were badly affected due to lack of funds, low purchasing power and inadequate data for planning among others.

At present, no new contracts were signed,while stakeholders, comprising developers and investors, have been calling for Federal Government’s intervention through finance. Almost one and half months the Federal government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), promised stimulus package for the sector, practitioners are still waiting for the authorities to work the talk.

Experts’ views Assessing the situation, Executive Secretary, Association of Housing Corporation of Nigeria (AHCN), Mr.Toye Eniola, said that the real estate sector witnessed a downturn with outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to him, when the sector was hoping for an upsurge in construction and development through the emergence of Family Homes Funds Limited and the restructured Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), the pandemic brought it to a standstill, adding that every investor that was hoping to saturate the market with injection of funds held back their funds to study the effect of the pandemic on world’s economy.

“Of course, we can see the notable effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the fall in price of crude oil and the volatile foreign exchange, which led to skyrocketing of building materials in the market,” Eniola said.

Except there is urgent intervention, he expressed fears that the mortgage market was going to be in trouble, envisaging that more people would probably lose their jobs and won’t be able to service their mortgage obligations.

The executive secretary of AHCN said: “The real estate was hit badly because the sector requires long time funding at a low interest rate which will not likely be recouped almost immediately as most investors prefer short time investment.”

Another professional, Adewunmi Okupe, said the effects of COVID- 19, which set in at an alarming rate, had destroyed stakeholders’ expectations

He recalled that year 2020 started with great expectations of increase in activities in the real estate sector and that government’s policies were beginning to look in the right direction with the sector having a huge proportion of the 2020 budget.

“Unfortunately, as the sector was about picking up, the effects of COVID- 19 set in at an alarming rate and destroyed the hope,” he said.

With fewer goods coming in from China, which had become a dominant player in that sector, Okupe noted that prices of some Chinese building materials increased. Okupe said: “On the average, I will say there is no growth in the sector in the first half.”

A former spokesperson of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Lagos branch, Mr. Richard Olodu, corroborated Okupe, saying, “the sector experienced no growth in the first half of the year.”

“It has been established in various real estate reports like Northcourt Nigeria Real Estate Market Outlook, Ubosi Elle & Co Real Estate Market Review, PWC Real Estate Report, Knight Frank Wealth Report, World Bank and IFC, that real estate market in Nigeria is directly related to oil and gas sector performance as oil and gas contributed between 90 to 95 per cent of national revenue between 2011 to 2018,” Olodu stated.

In terms of sales, the estate surveyor said there were less transactions concluded as most buyers looked outside the shore of Nigeria, noting that Dubai, Abu Dhabi, South Africa, USA and European property markets gained tremendously. New developments Olodu pointed out that property development suffered a setback and that there was no new noticeable development in the housing sector.

“Most iconic developments like Eko Atlantic City, Lagoon City, Nimber One (former IMB Plaza) 1 Akin Adesola, VI, Ilubirin Estate (apartment by the lagoon), Falomo Shopping Centre, New Alade Market etc experienced slow down as completed buildings like King Tower, Heritage Place, Mulliner Tower, Zenoil Oil Building, could not be fully let,” he said.

The housing expert added that new government policies in the first quarter of 2020 especially the review of the budget affected procurement of real estate by the government ministries departments and administrations (MDAs).

He explained further that the income of sizable custòmers of real estate market, who are Nigerians in the Diaspora, were disturbed by the pandemic. According to him, their incomes and the amount they could remit for real estate investment in the first half were disturbed.

Olodu said: “The pandemic caused panic starting from Feb ruary and halted real estate transactions because of uncertainties.” NBS Although the second quarter report is not out yet, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that real estate growth dropped by 1.39 per cent in quarter one of 2020.

According to NBS’s report, real estate service growth fell from 2.51 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 1.12 per cent in the first quarter of 2020..

Also, the construction sector growth, according to the report, fell by -22.73 per cent from 44.26 per cent in nominal terms (year on year) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the rate of 66.99 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2019.

The real growth rate of the construction sector in the first quarter of 2020, according to analysts was recorded at 1.69 per cent (year on year), lower by -1.49 per cent from the rate recorded a year ago.

“Relative to the preceding quarter, there was an increase of 0.38 per cent points,” they said Quarter on quarter, the sector grew by 1.74 per cent in real terms, higher (by 0.38 per cent) than the 1.36 per cent it recorded in first quarter 2019 but lower than the 20.45 per cent recorded in Q4 2019.

Its contribution to total real GDP was 4.08 per cent in the first quarter 2020, marginally lower from its contribution of 4.09 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts Analysts at Bismarck Rewane- led Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) had noted that real estate developers remained challenged by opaque land laws, sub-optimal infrastructure and financing opportunities.

According to Managing Director of FDC, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, lower consumer disposable income, increased layoffs and rising unemployment to depress rents had a depressing impact on the real estate sector.

He said that the vacancy factor had risen in the property market due to the huge number of expatriates leaving the country for fear of COVID-19.

Some of the chief executives of real estate firms and mortgage finance institutions such as Eximia Limited, Mr. Hakeem Ogunniran, Ugochukwu Chime and Adeniyi Akinlusi, among others, are calling on the government to partner the private sector on low-income housing.

Government at all levels, according to Ogunniran, must ease land titling, encourage industrialisation and commoditisation of houses to enhance home ownership, job creation and skill acquisition among Nigerians.

