Real Estate Developer, Ijomah Chibueze, rewards clients

Foremost Real Estate Developer, Ijomah Chibueze Charles, has scored another point in his real estate business, as he has rewarded

some of his clients with over N6 million worth of cash prizes.

The competition, which was thrown open to all those who bought shell units from the Developer, within the last year, saw four homeowners emerge as cash prize winners while others won consolatory prizes.

Ijomah Chibueze said, a shell unit is a type of home where customers buy their home structurally and externally finished leaving them to finish their homes internally to their taste. This allows them to infuse it with their choices.

The cash prize winners from the competition were, Ikechukwu Okafor, Gbenga Omoto and Rufus Collins, who went home with cash prizes worth N6 million.

Speaking after rewarding the winners, the CEO, Ijomah Chibueze Charles, explained that the reward is part of efforts to appreciate and remind its numerous clients of how much the company appreciates them.

According to him, the company will continue to embark on initiatives that would endear her name to the people’s hearts, even as it continues to help investors of all classes become homeowners.

