Real estate firm founders launch new book on partnership

The founders of a renowned real estate firm, Pertinence Group, Dr Sunday Olorunsheyi and Mr Wisdom Ezekiel, have published a book on how they have thrived in business partnership after successfully growing the company in the last 10 years. The book titled: ‘The Pertinence Way – Our Partnership Story,’ was unveiled at a launch held at the company’s corporate head office in Akowonjo, Lagos. Speaking at the launch, the authors stated that the book chronicles how they went from local land sellers to global business leaders within a decade.

They added that they have generously shared their lessons, pitfalls, and victories recorded within the period under review. Olorunsheyi said: “It’s a ten-chapter book that covers everything you need to know about Pertinence, as well as the backbone of the business which is our business partnership.

“The book is about how we went from local land sellers in 2012 to becom-ing directors of a group of companies, with subsidiaries blazing the trail in various sectors of the Nigerian economy such as real estate, finance, automobile and technology. “An interesting thing about the book is that we didn’t just write principles, we told stories of how we scaled through.

 

