Real estate firm unveils Nancy Isime as brand ambassador

A Real Estate company, Vines Realty, has unveiled beautiful actress and on air TV personality, Nancy Isime, as its brand ambassador. Nancy is currently one of the successful, fast rising and award winning presenter/actors in Nigeria. Speaking at the signing of the mouth watering endorsement deal in Lagos, the Managing Director David Obaraifo Udoh, said Vines Realty is a first choice property company that loves injecting new ideas and creating a win, win business relationships with her customers. He said: “When people buy property from us they are sure of the best facilities and environment. “By popular demand, we were able to deduce that Nancy Isime is a role model worth emulating, and she is highly respected and valued by our clientele who we consider our family, because her values and principles align with what we at Vines Realty stand for.
Related Articles
Community Capacity Development extends Human Justice Network initiatives to Africa
A United States-based Human and Healing Justice Non-profit organisation, Community Capacity Development has expressed determination to extend its Human Justice Network initiative to Africa. Community Capacity Development is a Human Justice and healing organisation with a mission to uproot systemic challenges in marginalised communities of colour. In a statement Bola Iwayemi, Director of Media & […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coups, COVID and climate test African leaders at summit
African leaders gather at an African Union summit this weekend to try to forge a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and a spate of military takeovers from Sudan to the Sahel region. The bloc, formed 20 years ago to promote international cooperation and harmonise member states’ policies, has struggled to address […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
3 feared killed as herdsmen attack, set community ablaze in Ondo
No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. During the attack, several houses were said to have been razed down overnight along Elerinla near Arimogija within the council area by herders. According to sources, the herders turned against the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)