Real estate firm unveils Nancy Isime as brand ambassador

A Real Estate company, Vines Realty, has unveiled beautiful actress and on air TV personality, Nancy Isime, as its brand ambassador. Nancy is currently one of the successful, fast rising and award winning presenter/actors in Nigeria. Speaking at the signing of the mouth watering endorsement deal in Lagos, the Managing Director David Obaraifo Udoh, said Vines Realty is a first choice property company that loves injecting new ideas and creating a win, win business relationships with her customers. He said: “When people buy property from us they are sure of the best facilities and environment. “By popular demand, we were able to deduce that Nancy Isime is a role model worth emulating, and she is highly respected and valued by our clientele who we consider our family, because her values and principles align with what we at Vines Realty stand for.

