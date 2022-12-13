Metro & Crime

Real estate professionals urge Nigerians to always engage certified practitioners

The President, Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice (FELIREP), Uju Peace Anomneze, has cautioned Nigerians against cutting corners while seeking for accommodation in order to avoid being swindled of their hard earn money by impostors in real estate business.

 

Anomneze stated this alongside other real estate practitioners at the just concluded 3rd Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions held at Victoria Island, Lagos. She lamented that many Nigerians in Diaspora are skeptica  investing in the Nigeria’s real estate sector, advocating that a review of the State’s Land Use Act will further instill public confidence in real estate practice.

 

Additionally, experts in the energy and real estate sector during a panel discussion on Sustainable Energy Solutions in the Real Estate Sector charged the Federal Government to localise electricity distribution in the country to improve supply and grow the sector.

 

At the panel discussion during the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Extradite Consulting, Mr Eyo Ekpo said distribution of electricity was a local business and should be  treated as such to allow the retail electricity distribution business thrive.

 

Ekpo said the distribution of electricity should not be domiciled with the Federal Government, but left to the state governments to handle. “It is an aberration for nine electricity distribution companies only to cover the 35 states in the Federation. No country in the world does so. “We live in localities, hence electricity must be localised to foster the desired improvement and growth we desire in the sector,” he said.

 

 

