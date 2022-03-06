News

Real estate queen lifts 270 women with N50, 000 each

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comments Off on Real estate queen lifts 270 women with N50, 000 each

…as PWAN marks decade of empowering greatness

 

The President of PWAN Nation, Nigeria’s foremost real estate firm, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, has put smiles on the faces of 270 women across the states federation.

Speaking to journalists at her Victoria Garden City (VGC) residence in Lagos, ahead of PWAN Group’s 10th anniversary scheduled for March12, Dr. Onwumere, said she would empower 10 women from every state of Nigeria, with N50, 000.00 each.

The Amazon to whom belongs the honor of being the first person in the world to create real estate network marketing business model, explained that she chose to empower women because women can accomplish a lot even with little cash.

The real estate queen as she is fondly called said: “I chose to do it with women because I notice that a woman can achieve something with even small capital than a man.,”

“For instance, this multi billion naira business (PWAN Group), started with 15,000 we used in printing fliers. Then we were broke, homeless and desperately looking for 300,000 to rent an apartment where we can lay our heads. My husband was sharing the fliers. I was taking calls to respond to enquiries and fixing dates for inspection for prospective land buyers.

Eventually, Dr. Onwumere and her husband, Dr. Augustine Onwumere had a miraculous breakthrough just by selling land; and the Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group) was born.

She continued:,,”I give N100,000 to 12 women monthly, to help them start a small business; and I discovered that many women can sustain life with little startup capital. Sometime ago, I empowered 50 women in Lagos State. But I have not done it for some months now.

As her company marks a decade of empowering greatness, the Amazon has decided to take her empowerment package to all the states of the federation,

“This time around, I will empower 10 women from each state of the federation with N50, 000, that will be N18, 000,000.00, to mark our 10th anniversary. That’s what I chose to do for women.

“But as a company, we do quite a lot. Like to commemorate our anniversary, it has been put in the hands of the planning committee. They have chosen to do a lot for different segments of the needy. I know that a lot of lives will be touched through that,” Dr. Onwumere added

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reaching out to people is shortcut to success in real estate practice

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Chairman, Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, has advised real estate practitioners not to underestimate the potency of reaching out to people for a successful real estate practice. He disclosed that the ability to reach out to people with quality information about opportunities that exist in the industry is the magic […]
News

Spanish man on trial for ‘killing, eating his mother’

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man has gone on trial in Spain for allegedly killing his mother, cutting up her body and eating her remains. Alberto Sánchez Gómez was arrested in 2019 after police went to the home of his 66-year-old mother following concerns from a friend, reports the BBC. Police said they found body parts scattered around […]
News

Women, children get psycho-social support in Delta

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, the Standup for Women Society (SWS) yesterday declared “an era of favour” for vulnerable children and women, whose rights and development have been abused through the unveiling of a psycho-social support centre in Delta State. According to the group, barren, unmarried and violated women, who have suffered reproaches and other forms of domestic […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica