Real estate sector sustains negative trajectory

As the second quarter of the year was unimpressive, nothing significant has happened in real estate sector in Q3 of 2020, except the announcement of the approval of N200 billion for lowcost housing across Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Dayo Ayeyemi reports.

Nine months into 2020, the real estate/ housing sector, which has been on negative territory for the 15 consecutive times, is sustaining the trend three months to the end of the year.

According to industry experts, the sector may not recover until second quarter (Q2) of 2021, predicting that the contraction would expand to Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021. They cited challenges associated with COVID-19 pandemic, harsh business operating environment, volatile forex, high interest rates, unemployment, insecurity, low economic activities and dwindling people’s purchasing power, among others as major reasons.

It will be recalled that real Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth recorded in the real estate sector in the second quarter of 2020 stood at -21.99 per cent, lower than the growth recorded in Q2 2019 by –18.15 per cent points, and –17.24 per cent points relative to Q1 2020.

Taking a look at activities in the sector in Q3 of 2020, Chairman, HOB Estates Limited, Chief Olusegun Bamgbade, told New Telegraph that nothing significant happened in real estate sector in terms of growth, services, mortgage finance, and construction activities.

He said: “If I must tell you the truth, from Q1 to Q2, and even now – Q3 that is about to end, nothing significant has happened in real estate sector in terms of growth, services, mortgage finance and construction activities. “It has been appalling, nothing is moving, nothing is working, everything is stagnant. “However, this could be related to the recent Covid-19, which almost swept the world off the carpet,’ he said.

Not impressed with happenings in the sector, Bamgbade said he was not seeing any change before the end of the year in terms of growth. He said: “Things will start taking good shape from next year. Covid19 was a serious is-sue

that crippled so many activities – construction related activities inclusive. Anyone who claims to have witnessed any economic growth in any form is a liar.” Corroborating Bamgbade, Lagosbased estate surveyor and valuer, Mr. Stephen Jagun, said there was not much happening, pointing out that economy was not in good shape and that Nigerian currency has not picked up due to forex’s volatility.

“We are still consuming nation and we imported everything. We operate cash and carry economy,” he said. For the rest of the year, Jagun, who is the Principal Partner, Stephen Jagun and Associates, said real estate stakeholders comprising developers, home buyers, professionals and mortgage bankers should not expect any major breakthrough, adding that major construction activities had refused to pick up.

“To see major activities in the sector right now, government is expected to drive it,” he said. Outlook On the industry’s outlook, the Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that real estate sector would continue contracting in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021. Justify the projection, FDC’s analysts stated that demand for real estate would be constrained by virtual working and structural displacement.

Besides, they pointed out that commercial sub-sector of real estate would be severely hit by remote working and virtual learning trends. “Tenants in large malls will struggle to meet rent/lease agreements as e-commerce becomes the new norm,” analysts said

Already, real estate had sunk deeper into negative territory in Q2 of 2020, contracting by -21.99 per cent compared to -4.75 per cent in the previous quarter. They maintained that the contraction was induced by lower consumer disposable income, low demand for new buildings as costs climb, fall in commercial demand as offices shift to remote working, and reduced foot traffic to malls. Analysing the impact of economic crisis on stakeholders in the sector, the FDC’s analysts pointed out that foreign exchange’s volatility translated to higher import prices for developers.

Besides, they added that macro economic environment would negatively impact the investment space. To asset owners/landlords, they said: “ This will lead to flexible lease negotiations, and mismatch for landlords who have dollar loans and naira income.”

The added that tenants would be on the hunt for flexible lease and tenancy agreements. On the impact of new normal on real estate, they stated that as online shopping is becoming popular, it could translate to an obsolescence of malls, adding that remote working might reduced demand for physical office space. Even as virtual property tours is gaining grounds, analysts said that focus could shift from physical tours to 3D technology (proptech effect).

“On virtual learning, school buildings may require maintenance once reopened,” they said. Intervention Calling on government for intervention in the area of funding the real estate sector, experts said that investments in middle income property, rental property and low cost housing were areas of interest. This, they added, would create generate economic activities, create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and artisans.

As part of efforts to fast-track the implementation of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) to build 300,000 low cost housing units for the masses, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in middle of September, approved N200 billion housing loan for for the purpose at five per cent per annum. It is believed that the facility will enable the Family Homes Funds Limited finance construction of social housing units for low income earners across Nigeria.

New Telegraph also gathered that more than eleven states of the federation have made land available for the construction of the 300,000 homes in the next 12 months. Last line Government must collaborate with stakeholders to drive developmental activities in the real estate sector.

