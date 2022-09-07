Real Estate Transaction: Ex-wife accuses former husband of plans to frame her, others in crime

A real estate operator and Managing Director of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, has refuted allegations level against him by Adeyinka Igbinoba, Biodun Abdul, Mrs. Okoror and Babatunde Gbadamosi (BOG), imploring the police and the office of the Lagos State Attorney-General to handle the matter with care.

He was joined in refuting the allegations by the Chief Executive Officer of Redbricks Homes International Limited- owners of Amen Estate, Lekki, Lagos, Folasade Balogun, formerly Mrs Gbadamosi, stressing that their personalities were defamed by the allegation, adding that they misled the media with a video she said they refused to present as evidence for fraud, forgery, attempted murder and accusations of causing bodily injuries.

Mosadoluwa, who said that government officials and the media were involved in the defamation claims, stressed on the need for public officials to be balanced in performing their duties, especially when individual reputations are involved. He also disclosed that many public officers, who were “saddled with investigation responsibilities” are only fostering personal interest and having fear of media or gender sentiment and unsurprisingly, the interplay between these interests can quickly become contentious.

On the allegation of N30 million fraud, Mosadoluwa, explained that Abdul Abiodun of Keshab Properties and Olubunmi Okoror approached his office, “to purchase a parcel of Land through one Kola Opeodu, an acquaintance of his and also Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi.”

According to him, the transaction was concluded at N120 million, saying that Adeyinka Igbinoba and her sister deposited N30 million and pledged to pay the balance of N90 million within two weeks before taking possession.

However, instead of perfecting their obligation in completing the payment, Mosadoluwa said Igbinoba called him to demand for refund; and also threatened him with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming that their checks revealed that the Certificate of Occupancy given to them was forged.

According to a statement by Mosadoluwa, “contrary to their claims, EFCC and the Nigeria Police wrote to the Land Bureau and the Lagos State Land Bureau confirmed that the C of O is genuine and that it was initially issued to one Chief Daramola of Agidi-Ogun, who sold 15 hectares of land F to Mosadoluwa through his company, Harmony Gardens.

