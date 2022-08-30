Business

‘Real GDP growth to sustain positive trend in coming months’

The positive real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth recorded by the Nigerian economy in Q2’22 is likely to continue in the coming months, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

 

The analysts, who made the prediction, while reacting to the Q2’22 GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Friday, which showed that the country recorded 3.54 per cent GDP growth for the period, said that the  impressive numbers suggested that “the economy could be on a mend.”

 

As the analysts put it, “from an analytical point of view, one data point increase does not mean a trend but suggests that the economy could be on a mend. At a time of a general slowdown in global growth, a spike in Nigerian GDP is good news for investors and creditors.”

 

They stated that “we expect real GDP growth to sustain its positive trend in the coming months,” adding that “the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will most likely leave all monetary parameters unchanged and continue to monitor the impact of previous rate hikes on the economy.”

 

However, the analysts said that while the NBS report was a positive development as real GDP growth came in much higher than most analysts had expected, “it also calls for a moment of sober reflection.” They noted: “Of the 46 activities tracked by the NBS, only 33 per cent of them expanded compared to 54 per cent in Q1’22.

 

The sectors that expanded are not the ones that have greatest employability.

 

“Hence, it will have a minimum impact on unemployment, which is stubbornly high at 33 per cent. Some of the sectors that contracted (rail transport and livestock) are the ones that are labor-intensive. The slowing sectors (agriculture, construction, trade, manufacturing, etc) are mainly major employers of labour and have huge linkage effects.”

 

