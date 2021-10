Customers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to extended action from La Liga and Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October 2021.

The top clash for the legendary La Liga sees Real Madrid welcome Osasuna to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 8:30pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32), with Los Blancos chasing a home victory and looking to keep up their ambitions of reclaiming the title.

“It is always difficult to have a midweek league match, especially straight after playing in the Clasico,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti, in reference to his side taking on Barcelona in ‘El Clasico’ the weekend prior “But this is our job and our responsibility.

We will focus on each game at a time and pay our opponents the full respect they deserve. Maintaining our standards and pushing for victory, always, that is the Real Madrid way.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, will travel to Rayo Vallecano – a team which has punched above its weight thus far in La Liga and will be eager to claim the scalp of the beleaguered heavyweights.

The Franjirrojos boast the talents of veteran Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who has quickly become a cult hero at the club. “Rayo doesn’t tend to have players with his history,” said manager Andoni Iraola. This match will air on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 6pm on SuperSport La Liga

