Real House of Abuja cast, Tutupie, opens up on enduring abusive relationship

It was an emotional moment and a walk down memory lane on the fourth episode of The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) as Tutupie revealed that she had been in an abusive relationship. Tutupie, who is a chef, further explained that her tantrums are from a good place and are also a defense mechanism she puts up due to her experience. She apologised to her fellow housemates and asked them to get more personal and build intimate bonds. “I am always on defense,” she explained. “So, sometimes you can just excuse me when I’m too much because I took a lot before I finally retaliated.

So, I’m always going to be like this; I guess I have more healing to do,” she said. The ladies were receptive and empathetic towards her; one sometimes gets the feeling they see Tutu as a younger sister they want to protect. “To be honest, Tutu speaking about her relationship gives me a little insight as to why she behaves this way,” Arafa commented. “But I don’t think you should allow your past to define your future.’’

