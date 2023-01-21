Real Housewives of Abuja gets February release date

Showmax is taking fans of the beloved The Real Housewives franchise to the city of wealth and power, Abuja, the federal Capital Territory (FCT), as The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) marks the eighth version of the hit format in Africa. It will premiere exclusively on Showmax on February 17, with new episodes dropping every Friday. The new series will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja.

The women include Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they showcase their opulent life styles, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond. Speaking on the show, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said; “We are excited to announce The Real Housewives to the power city of Abuja.

Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBC Universal Formats to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria. ‘‘The show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women who are both unique and very entertaining. We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.”

The Real Housewives of Abuja is the second Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise and the 21st international version of The Real Housewives format. RHOAbuja is coming on the back of the success of The Real Housewives of Lagos, which broke the Showmax first-day streaming record in Nigeria. It was one of the 10 most streamed shows of 2022 on Showmax in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Showmax is also home to the Dubai, Durban and Johannesburg editions of the franchise. Produced by Delmedia Productions, RHOAbuja will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries after its February 13 premier.

