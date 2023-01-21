Arts & Entertainments

Real Housewives of Abuja gets February release date

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Showmax is taking fans of the beloved The Real Housewives franchise to the city of wealth and power, Abuja, the federal Capital Territory (FCT), as The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) marks the eighth version of the hit format in Africa. It will premiere exclusively on Showmax on February 17, with new episodes dropping every Friday. The new series will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja.

The women include Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they showcase their opulent life styles, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond. Speaking on the show, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said; “We are excited to announce The Real Housewives to the power city of Abuja.

Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBC Universal Formats to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria. ‘‘The show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women who are both unique and very entertaining. We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.”

The Real Housewives of Abuja is the second Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise and the 21st international version of The Real Housewives format. RHOAbuja is coming on the back of the success of The Real Housewives of Lagos, which broke the Showmax first-day streaming record in Nigeria. It was one of the 10 most streamed shows of 2022 on Showmax in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Showmax is also home to the Dubai, Durban and Johannesburg editions of the franchise. Produced by Delmedia Productions, RHOAbuja will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries after its February 13 premier.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

From now on, I will wash only plates used by me – Frustrated lastborn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as Mirabelle has shared the notice her youngest sister served the family, stating her new house duties. Emmanuella, the lastborn in the family, was reportedly frustrated over her daily house duties so she printed a list for the family, where she clearly stated the new roles she will play […]
Arts & Entertainments

Frank Edoho speaks on past issues with ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ organisers

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian TV presenter, Frank Edoho, has spoken about the past issues he had with the organisers of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM)’, the highly acclaimed g a m e show. In an interview with The Will Downtown magazine, the broadcaster said he had asked the show organisers to promote him to the position […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rihanna, Peter Jackson Join Forbes Billionaires List for First Time

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rihanna and Peter Jackson have joined the Forbes billionaires list for the first time in 2022. The pop star and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ director entered the rankings this year alongside other Hollywood A-listers including Kanye West and Jay-Z. The latest list of international billionaires, released by the US business magazine on Tuesday, rank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica