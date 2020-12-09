Real Madrid Academy ready to rival big European facilities – Rohr

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr says the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt can be compared to any of the best academies across the world. This is just as the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Barrister Christopher Green, says the state government remains fully resolute in their quest of making the project the best ever in Africa.

Rohr, who showered encomiums on the structures, intentions, and executions made so far on the prestigious academy, stated this at the weekend when he was shown around the facility by Green. After a comprehensive tour around the four different blocks of the Academy situated in the same surroundings as the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rohr could not hold back his admiration for the project and the facilitator, Governor Nyesom Wike.

In Rohr’s company for the tour were Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director Austin Eguavoen and Super Eagles’ Team Secretary Dayo Enebi Achor. According to him, “The infrastructures are high level, it’s like in Europe and you can compare with one of the best academies in Europe like they have in Spain; Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia or in France in Paris (PSG) and in Germany in Bayern Munich.

“I think they (Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt) are ready to start this programme with these wonderful structures and also with the good pitch. It will be very interesting to see what they can do. “I think the Governor has done great work and now they have to select the best players and bring some good players in a few years to the future,” said the 67-year old expatriate coach.

Like this: Like Loading...