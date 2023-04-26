Sports

Real Madrid, Arsenal Plot Joint Bid For Osimhen, Chukwueze

Spanish giants Real Madrid have stepped up their bid to land two Super Eagles forwards, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze but English Premier League outfit Arsenal are also believed to be making a similar move, New Telegraph can report.

Both players had been linked with the Los Blancos but a highly respected football agent based in Spain disclosed that the Champions League winners were set to make their moves for the Nigerian official in the coming weeks.

The agent, who is involved in the transfer process, confirmed also confirmed that Arsenal were also keen on the two Nigerians who have formed a telepathy relationship since their days in the Golden Eaglets when they won the U-17 World Cup in 2017.

The agent said Osimhen is highly regarded by recruiters at Real Madrid as the ideal replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema especially as their dream of getting Kylian Mbappe from PSG is getting dimmer.

Osimhen has become one of the most sought-after players in the world with the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea being linked to his signature following a steller season with Napoli in which he has scored 21 goals to lead the club to the verge of clinching their first Serie A title in 33 years.

