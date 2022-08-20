Sports

Real Madrid, Atlético to kickstart 2022/2023 LaLiga Santander derbies

With the first of 380 nail-biting encounters played out on August 12 between CA Osasuna and Sevilla FC at the new-look El Sadar, voted the 2021 World Stadium of the Year by Stadium Database, the big games come thick and fast soon after. The historic Madrid Derby between perennial title- challengers Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will kick off the season’s derbies in September.

ElClasico, which pits together FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the most high-prof i l e club match in world football, returns on the weekend of October 15th, while the historic and always entertaining Seville, Barcelona and Basque derbies follow in November, December and January, respectively. LaLiga continues to boast the best rising stars in the world game, too, with the likes of Gavi, already a first-team regular under Xavi at FC Barcelona and the youngest player to ever play for the Spanish national team; Eduardo Camavinga, the 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder and favourite for the 2022 Golden Boy award; Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, a true breakout star last season; and Alexander Isak, still just 22 but already the main man up front for a Real Sociedad side chasing European success.

 

