Real Madrid beat Liverpool, lift record 14th UCL trophy

Real Madrid claimed their 14th European crown courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Jr as they completes a hattrick of victory against English clubs with another victory against Liverpool.

Liverpool will feel hard done by, with Courtois producing a stunning performance in goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The Reds have to settle for two trophies in 2021-22 and need to take positives from what has still been a remarkable campaign.

The first half ended goalless although Karim Benzema had a late strike chalked off for offside. The English club had several opportunities to take the lead but Courtois was in the form of his life. Real Madrid also had some late chances to wrap up the game but awkward finishing allowed the game to end 1-0.

Liverpool had several attempts on target but were frustrated by by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Thibaut Courtois, the former Chelsea man tipping Sadio Mane’s attempt on to the post before keeping out Mohamed Salah late on with a superb one-handed save.

The final started 36 minutes after the scheduled 20:00 BST kick-off due to “security reasons” after pictures emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in the Stade de France. But Liverpool battled back into the game well and may well have forced extra time but for a string of stupendous saves from Thibaut Courtois. Carlo Ancelotti has now surpassed Liverpool’s Bob Paisley and become the first manager to win four European Cups.

