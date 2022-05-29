Sports

Real Madrid beat Liverpool, lift record 14th UCL trophy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Real Madrid claimed their 14th European crown courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Jr as they completes a hattrick of victory against English clubs with another victory against Liverpool.

Liverpool will feel hard done by, with Courtois producing a stunning performance in goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The Reds have to settle for two trophies in 2021-22 and need to take positives from what has still been a remarkable campaign.

 

The first half ended goalless although Karim Benzema had a late strike chalked off for offside. The English club had several opportunities to take the lead but Courtois was in the form of his life. Real Madrid also had some late chances to wrap up the game but awkward finishing allowed the game to end 1-0.

 

Liverpool had several attempts on target but were frustrated by by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Thibaut Courtois, the former Chelsea  man tipping Sadio Mane’s attempt on to the post before keeping out Mohamed Salah late on with a superb one-handed save.

 

The final started 36 minutes after the scheduled 20:00 BST kick-off due to “security reasons” after pictures emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in the Stade de France. But Liverpool battled back into the game well and may well have forced extra time but for a string of stupendous saves from Thibaut Courtois. Carlo Ancelotti has now surpassed Liverpool’s Bob Paisley and become the first manager to win four European Cups.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Okpekpe race organisers mourn late Ojeagbase

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race has expressed shock over the death of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications. Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi says the sporting media in Nigeria […]
Sports

UEFA Nations League: Sterling nets late goal for England

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Raheem Sterling’s late penalty gave England victory as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign in Iceland – despite the hosts squandering the chance to rescue a point by missing an injury-time spot-kick. In a chaotic end to a largely dull encounter, Sterling looked to have secured three points for manager Gareth Southgate’s side when […]
Sports

Serie A: Victor Osimhen grabs winning goal for Napoli

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, got the only goal of the game as his Serie A side, Napoli battled to a lone goal victory away to Bologna on Sunday. Osimhen in the 23rd minute headed in an inch-perfect cross from his teammate Hirving Lozano to register what is now his second official goal in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica