Real Madrid go second in LaLiga

Karim Benzema scored for a sixth consecutive game as his double helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga yesterday.
The France striker’s goals were both assisted by Germany midfielder Toni Kroos as Madrid moved above rivals Barcelona into second in the table.
Celta pulled one back on 40 minutes through Santi Mina’s powerful header.
After a lethargic second half from Real, Benzema turned provider as Marco Asensio added a third in stoppage time.
Benzema’s double at the Balaidos puts the 33-year-old on 23 goals in all competitions for Madrid so far this season.
Real’s victory also puts Zinedine Zidane’s side within three points of league leaders Atletico Madrid, as the French boss continues his quest to lift back-to-back titles with the Spanish giants.
Atletico Madrid and Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona play their league games on Sunday.
Atletico will be home against Deportivo Alaves while Barca travel away to keep a date with Real Sociedad.

