Real overtake Man United, others in race for Osimhen

…Eagles striker to cost suitors £115m- Fabrizio Romano

Spanish giants Real Madrid are believed to be leading the race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli next summer. The Champions League winners have now overtaken English Premier League outfits including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham. Real are looking to replace Karim Benzema as Carlo Ancelotti plans an overhaul of his ageing squad next summer. Benzema’s contract expires in June and the Italian coach has now prioritized Osimhen’s capture as the ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

Reports from France suggested that Real are becoming frustrated over the chances of landing PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer and has now seen Osimhen as a proposition that can give almost equal value. The 24-year-old Nigerian is enjoying an incredible season with the runaway Serie A leaders, scoring 13 goals in 15 games and sources close to him said he is excited about moving to Spain after he must have led Napoli to the Serie A title.

Manchester United could be forced to pay a club-record fee to sign Super Eagles and Napoli star Victor Osimhen. However, Italian journalist renowned for his contacts in the transfer market Fabrizio Romano claims any club willing to take Osimhen will have to pay a club-record fee to the tune of £115million. Romano said: “My personal opinion is that Napoli will not accept anything less than £105m/£115m.” Osimhen is in his third season at Napoli following a £70m switch from Lille in 2020. His strikes have helped Napoli open up a 12-point lead at the top of the Italian table. And Luciano Spalletti’s team are even dreaming of glory in Europe, with a last-16 Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt on the horizon.

 

