‘Real reason Daniel defected to APC’

The real reasons why former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel ‘ported’ to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), almost two years after he said he was through with partisan politics, have emerged, A source close to the Director, Atiku Campaign Organisation, said it is all about 2023.

Our source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to talk to the public, also said the current action of the two-time governor of the ‘Gateway State’, is also not unconnected with the intractable crisis rocking the opposition party, especially in the South West.

Our source said: “The PDP is slow in reacting to the seeming failure of the APC. Also, it is slow in bringing heavy weights into the party to shore up its fortunes. “He told everyone that he was no longer in PDP moments after he delivered the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar. They then brought in somebody to take over the running of the campaign.

That was not fair. “Also, the crisis in the South West PDP has not helped matters. That was why he directed his teeming followers to vote for the APC during the governorship election in 2019.” What is in it for the man fondly called OGD? Our source continued: “He may contest for the 2023 Ogun East Senatorial election.

“A number of APC stalwarts believe he is somebody they need to shore up the fortunes of the party because he has the reach, friends and tentacles and connections across parties and will leverage on them when the time comes.

“Some persons may also be pushed out of APC with his coming into the party. “Already, there is a crisis in Kwara State where some people are calling for the cancellation of the membership registration exercise.

“In the South West, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State are not building the party; instead they are tearing it apart. Daniel and a number of people have appealed to them but to no avail.

PDP is in disarray in Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Oyo and Lagos.

His appeal to them to let them strengthen the party fell on deaf ears,” the source explained. Daniel alluded much to this when he advanced his reason for joining the APC. He said: “What we all need to do is to be active and proactive with our responses as there will be no time for briefing.

“We all know what has happened to the intractable problem in the Ogun State PDP over the last decade or more with no end in sight. “We can see the unfolding crisis in the SW (South West) and the national situation does not look any better.

“The situation in the country also calls for serious engagement across the board. “Not that there won’t be challenges in the other parties but all considered and the benefit of what I know, this is the best thing to do now. “If the dynamics change at any time we will take it as it comes.”

