Real reason Ekwueme was schemed out of 1999 presidential race

One-time head, Nigeria Army Training and Doctrine Major – General Ishola Williams (rtd) for the umpteenth time has said that no one should contest the presidential slot with the South East come 2023 even as he added that the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme was the choice candidate for the presidential race in 1999 but was schemed out by the military who nicked it for eventual winner former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, the officer, who voluntarily resigned his commission due to the June 12 impasse, said that in the name of equity, nobody should contest for presidential candidature with the South East, whether it is APC or PDP.

Citing the principle of rotation and using Lagos to buttress his point he said: “The contest is between a Christian and Muslim. Since 1999 and even before then, the last South Easterner was with (Shehu) Shagari. What happened to them?

They were overthrown in a coup d’état. “An opportunity came in 1999; Alex Ekuweme was the choice candidate. But the military but the military boys decided that they wanted Obasanjo, who was a former military man too. They did what they needed to do and Obasanjo came up. It would have been Ekwueme.

But since 1999, not even a Vice presidential candidate because it was on North – South basis. South – South has been with Goodluck Jonathan.

South west with Obasanjo and not only that, we now have Yemi Osinbajo as vice president. What do we want again from the South West?"

