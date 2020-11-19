News

Real reason for Umahi defection’ll soon be exposed – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Says fortunes in S’East intact

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians will soon know the real reason for the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is just as the party boasted that its fortunes in Ebonyi State and the South East is intact despite the defection.
PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who addressed the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Thursday, said the PDP will not succumb to blackmail or injustice against the South East raised by the governor, which he described as provocative.
He said he had assurances of party leaders in Ebonyi State that the state remains a PDP state.
Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and former governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu, were among PDP leaders present at the NEC meeting.
Thirteen out of 15 PDP governors also attended the meeting while two were represented by their deputies.
Secondus told the NEC meeting that despite the fact that none of the eight National Assembly members from Ebonyi State is following Umahi to APC, Senator Anyim assured him that prominent members in the state are not going with the governor.
“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail.
“What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and South East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it,” he added.
Secondus said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government is helpless and incapable of providing the needed leadership for the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Senators blast Obaseki , governors forum over Edo Assembly crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly have taken a swipe at Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his handling of the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.   Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele(APC Ekiti Central),who addressed journalists […]
News

Fuel hike: Comparison with other countries illogical – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Federal Government’s comparison of the cost of fuel with other countries of the world, describing it as “illogical”.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also said the attempt by the presidency to justify the increase in the pump price to N160 is […]
News

COVID-19: FG’s priority is getting vaccine, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Thursday said that one of Nigeria’s main priorities is getting the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that is a matter of utmost concern to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Speaking at the opening session of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which featured presentations by some Heads of State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: