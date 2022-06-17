Arts & Entertainments

Real reason Tems postponed UK shows, apologised to fans

Nigerian singer, Tems, has postponed her forthcoming shows in the United Kingdom (UK) after being diagnosed with reflux laryngitis. The musician, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, broke the news in a statement via her social media pages on Tuesday. Reflux laryngitis is a voice disorder that results from irritation and swelling of the vocal folds due to the backflow of stomach fluids into the throat.

The ‘Damages’ crooner said her Bir- mingham s h o w scheduled for June 15 and that of London billed for July 17 have been postponed. Tems apologised to her fans for the inconvenience caused by the postponement, adding that the move was informed by her doctors’ directive. The singer said new dates for the shows would be announced on Wednesday. “It breaks my heart to say this but there’s no other option for me..

I’m not feeling too good at the moment,” she wrote. “After my last performance I was diagnosed with Reflux laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice,” she wrote. “On the doctors orders, I have to postponed the two shows this week the Birmingham show on the 15th June (it’s tomorrow yeah I know) and the first London show on the 17th july.” “The new dates for both shows will be announced tomorrow. All tickets are still valid! Again I am so sorry. I am so sorry for this inconvenience but I promise to be back better than ever by the grace of God. “Then I’ll give you the best show ever. Appreciate you all for understanding. You mean the world to me.” Tems gained international prominence for her role in ‘Essence’, her collaborative song with Wizkid.

 

