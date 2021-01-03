Real reason varsities’ll remain closed –Unions

For roughly nine months, students of universities within the country had appealed to the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to find a common ground and in order to allow academic activities resume.

Students have been at home since March 23 when ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike to demand amongst others; revitalisation of the universities’ Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, visitation panels for universities, and its rejection of the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), to which the union had proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) platform in universities.

After over nine months, the strike was finally called off last month conditionally, signalling the resumption of school for students running various forms of programmes in the public university system. However, Sunday Telegraph learnt that it may be too early to jubilate, as students may have to spend more time at home despite ASUU’s suspension of its industrial action. Asked when studies would fully commence, President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who made the settlement announcement in Abuja, said lecturers were ready to resume as long as full health measures were put in place considering the second wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic already in the country He said: “As far as we are concerned, we are ready to resume work.

Let the government do what is needed to ensure safety. We insist that the COVID-19 protocols should be observed.” Presently, Nigeria like many other nations of the world may be faced with another option of imposing a lock down on all activities, given the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Already, some states have imposed partial lockdown due to the fast spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last one week, Nigeria has witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 infections and mortality more than any other week since the first case was confirmed on February 27 last year. Recently at a briefing by the Presidential Task Force, Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, lamented that the failure of Nigerians to adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical measures to keep the virus at bay, could lead to an increase in new infections which would be made manifest in January. He said: “Our appeals to Nigerians over the last few months have not been heeded and we have gone ahead with business as usual.

Events centre are full, social activities are full and so it is no surprise that cases are rising. “January will be a tough month; we have to brace ourselves for the consequences of the activities that people decided to embark on in December.”

But besides COVID-19 constituting a brick wall to resumption of activities on campuses, the non-teaching staff in the universities have warned that the truce by government and ASUU which they said has an imbalance in the sharing formula’ of the N40 billion Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), would only brew more crisis. Based on the formula, ASUU would get 75 percent of the amount which translates to N30 billion, while the balance of N10 billion goes to the three non-academic unions.

The aggrieved unions are; Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). According to the unions, the 75/25 percent sharing ratio for ASUU and the three unions respectively was an unfair deal, adding that under no condition would they return to work if government failed to correct what the sharing formula, thus signalling another possible round of strife in the university system.

SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, had said: “It does appear that the government enjoys contending crisis in our university system. Or how does one explain the lop-sidedness in the sharing formula? “Like I just said a while ago, I want to believe this is in the realm of a rumour even though it has some element of truth in it. I am privileged to see the 75/25 percent sharing formula which will certainly create some industrial acrimony. “But truly if that’s the position, we have stated in no uncertain and unmistakable terms that we will not take this kind of lopsided allocation again.

Because, if one may ask, what would they say is the scientific measurement used to give this money? We don’t know how they hope to justify that.” On his part, the NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, who said such a deal places the non-teaching staff completely at a very disadvantaged position, noted that: “One thing that is sure is that we are yet to hear the last on this sharing formula which puts us at almost a zero base in the scheme of things.”

