Real reasons Tinubu visited Obasanjo

To seek rapprochement with former president

Appease Amosun to return to APC

The real reasons the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library residence, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has emerged.

A competent source close to one of those present at the meeting held behind closed door, said the former Lagos State governor apart from seeking Obasanjo’s support for the 2023 presidential election, also wanted him to appease immediate past governor of the State and Senator representing Ogun Central, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Things are no longer the same with Amosun. He has a bad deal in the politics of Ogun and the APC.

The governorship candidate of the APM, whom he backed during the 2019 election, Adekunle Akinlade is now the PDP deputy governorship candidate. Since he stepped down for Tinubu during the convention to elect the presidential candidate, little has been heard of him.

Our source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he is not authorized to talk to the media, said: “Tinubu came to solicit support of Baba (Obasanjo). They (Tinubu’s entourage) came for a rapprochement. They have not been in good terms with one another for a while. It was an opportunity to forget the past and see how both can forge ahead for a better Nigeria.

Obasanjo is a force in Nigeria and anyone who ignores him does so at his own peril. “Obasanjo, as an elder statesman is a patriot, who is passionate about the development of Nigeria. He said he is concerned about the future of Nigeria and that anybody who will succeed Buhari must also be passionate about national development. Nevertheless, he was non- committal to the candidacy of Tinubu.

Basically, what he told them was that what mattered to him was that he is ready to work with people of good will. He wants the leadership to rise up to the challenge of the economy, the worsening insecurity and see how Nigeria can get away from the current precipice.

He wished Tinubu and his people well in their endevour.” Continuing, our source said the visit was to build consensus in the polity and carry stakeholders along. He talked about the rotational president and that it must come to the south in 2023. For those who said he may have soft spot for Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), our source said, everyone knows that Obasanjo has a national outlook, does not play ethnic or local politics,”

On the statement credited to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila that with what transpired at the meeting, the APC was on its way to winning the 2023 general elections, our source said: “that is their permutation politicking and grandstanding.”

The following day at a town hall meeting at the Surulere Local Government Area APC meeting, Gbajabiamila said from what analysts and observers had said, the 2023 election was going to be a three – horse race by three main candidates.

He said: “Obasanjo spoke at length and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back and prayed for him copiously.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...