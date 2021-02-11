Real sector as epicenter for economic recovery

Recently, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) rolled out key priorities that are essential in driving economic recovery and delivering a high, sustainable and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria in 2021. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, at this juncture of negative trajectory in the country’s economy, key variables expectedly to change growth in the country’s economy are being considered in all ramifications in a bid to rebound to positive growth. The manufacturing sector has been penciled down as one of the key sectors to play lead role in the new vista opportunity designed to bring back Nigeria’s economy in 2021.

Macroeconomic stability

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in its latest economic report about Nigeria’s economy, attributed key priorities for Nigeria’s economic recovery this year. They include macroeconomic stability, policy and regulatory consistency, sectoral reforms and human capital development. NESG said the overall goal must be to attain a favourable business environment and improve the welfare of average Nigerian. In addition, these objectives will reflate improvement in the real sector of the economy towards high, sustainable and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria. NESG, in its latest publication titled: “4 Priorities for the Nigerian Economy in 2021 and Beyond,’ which was made available to New Telegraph, and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, it emphasised that in 2021 and beyond, the federal and state governments must be deliberate and proactive to counter the effects of the COVID-19 rocking the national and global economy. Particularly, the renowned economic group revealed in its latest publication, that with all sense of urgency and intensity, government at all levels must embark on reforms aimed at attracting investments into crucial sectors of the economy, like manufacturing sector, in order for Nigeria’s economy to witness rapid recovery and exit recession this year. The NESG’s CEO explained that this was because the business-asusual scenario would only lead Nigeria down the drain of economic hardship, wider income inequality and increasing poverty.

Vaccine production

In order to justify the key role of manufacturing sector, NESG stated that key policies expected to shape 2021 economic outlook, include mass production and administration of COVID-19 vaccines globally. According to the report, large pharmaceutical companies across the world have shown commitment towards the mass production of COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, the report noted that the discovery and effective distribution of vaccine would speed up global economic recovery and restore stability in global commodities and financial markets including that of Nigeria. Expectedly, the new strain of the virus could however slow recovery in 2021 with the vaccine production by pharma manufacturers.

COVID-19 partial lockdown

On the COVID-19 partial lockdown and social distancing, the NESG report pointed out that there was a possibility of an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and that this could lead to shutting down of schools, entertainment centres and other public places. Consequently, NESG added that economic activities would be constrained going forward. But the report said that the real sector is expected to play critical role in this aspect as tiers of government look forward to the sector for growth improvement. In fact, the NESG report disclosed that the emergence of new strains of the virus is likely to prompt another series of lockdown across many countries.

Global economic recovery in 2021

The report further stated that renewed lockdown pronouncements could slow the pace of economic recovery going into 2021. The IMF is however optimistic that the global economy would recover from the current slump with a growth pro-jection of 5.2 per cent in 2021. The report added that the pace and extent of global economic recovery would largely depend on the discovery of an effective vaccine against the viral infection and its new strands. Consequently, the report emphasized that commodity-dependent countries, such as, Nigeria would remain vulnerable to recurring external shocks through the oil price, trade and investment channels. GDP growth will improve and possibly return to positive region but unemployment and poverty rates will maintain an upside position. “In our moderate case scenario for 2021, we do not expect the implementation of lockdown and movement restrictions as experienced in April 2020. However, selected restrictions which will affect sectors such as education, transport, accommodation and food services, etc will be implemented. “As the global economy recovers in the later part of 2021 and given the anticipated stability in crude oil price, we expect Nigeria’s GDP growth to return to positive region in 2021. However, growth in output will not be accompanied by a reduction in poverty, unemployment and underemployment rates, especially given the weak correlation between output and these indicators in the short term in Nigeria,” the report said.

AfCFTA implementation

Speaking on AfCFTA, Jaiyeo la said: “As economic activities improve, we expect improved inflows of FDIs into key sectors of the economy; albeit not above the pre-COVID-19 level. We believe that investors will seek to take advantage of Nigeria’s large market, as well as, leverage the opportunities that the AfCFTA offers. Nigeria is also expected to narrow its trade deficit in the year as earnings from crude oil improve. “However, reforms are needed to boost non-oil export earnings and attract significant capital into key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, trade and ICT.”

Last line

With the NESG economic report on Nigeria, industry stakeholders are watching keenly that government consider this report for the growth of the manufacturing sector and others in 2021.

