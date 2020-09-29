Sports

Real Sociedad host Valencia in LaLiga midweek games

The first midweek round of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander takes place this week, with some crunch fixtures on the schedule as September turns to October.

 

There are 18 teams in action this Matchday Four, which begins on Tuesday, September 29th, and which ends on Thursday, October 1st.

 

The first match of the round is a classic of Spanish football: Real Sociedad hostingValencia CF. This will be the 139thtime these sides meet in Spain’s top tier and Valencia will be seeking revenge after losing 3-0 when they visited the Reale Arena last term.

 

It’ll be a tough ask, though. Los Che have several injury concerns and are going up against one of the most impressive sides of the 2019/20 season, a side that strengthened in the summer by signing former Valencia playmaker David Silva.

 

That match between those two classic LaLiga Santander teams takes place on Tuesday evening, before Getafe CF and Real Betis do battle in the second of the two Tuesday night fixtures.

 

It’s a fixture between two teams with two of the most impressive coaches in the division. Getafe boss José Bordalás has made a name for himself over the past few seasons after leading the Azulones into the Europa League.

