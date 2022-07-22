Real time trading to start at LCFE

The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) is to commence real time trading this month as part of plans to inaugurate the Pan-African Commodities Exchange. As a build up to the inauguration scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at its trading floor in Niger House, Lagos, the Exchange has conducted a series of test trades on its state-of -the-art technology, and other basic infrastructure to drive the processes of operations in line with the global best practices. In a statement from the exchange, it listed several tradeable instruments, registered 40 dealing member firms and certified 128 commodities brokers to commence both physical and remote trading after the inauguration. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already approved 13 products for trading on the Exchange. The Exchange is the only one that has the Commission’s approval to trade gold.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...