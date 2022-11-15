Reality Life Magazine holds award for corporate farmers, tourism practitioners, others

The management of Reality Life Magazine has presented awards to successful corporate farmers, Tourist and Agric technology at the unveiling of the Reality Life Magazine Conference and Awards (RELCA), held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, complex.

The event with the theme: Agribusiness Investment and production Technology, aimed at encouraging secondary school students and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with Agriculture backgrounds and other disciplines were in attendance.

The president of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Dr. Wale Akinboboye, said that, “farming should be a rich man’s business, because without food our earth will suffer.

So, our approach to earth should be changed, because we only have one earth, by promoting planting through agriculture, we will sustain the agriculture production. “We all need agriculture to promote tourism; these two cannot be separated from each other.

We do not need to import, we need to grow, our land is fertile, we need more people to till the soil, more people to go back to farming.” The co-founder, African Farmers Stories Initiative, Mrs. Victoria Madebor, said that, “A lot of things are happening in the Agriculture space today and it has led to so many people losing their hard earned money and that is why young people like me do not want to go into agriculture.

“They are scared of the sector, however, when we leverage technology, we will save ourselves of the stress and the losses that come with agriculture, it is a high risk sector, but for us to be able to feed ourselves, we have to farm.

“However, farming has moved from the typical hoe and cutlasses, it is now filled with small compact space behind you, the key for us in investing is to know those sectors with high yield, the key for us in investing , know those sectors that are high growth and those that require a lot of technology

. “There is a career pact that leverages technology in the agriculture sector, you can be a data analyst, and the agricultural sector requires a lot of data to be processed. “They need an analyst to sensitise this information that is a career you can grow, you can learn how to operate and manage this software, so that you can operate these tractors without being present at the farm.”

A Lagos State Corps member, Mr. Haadi Afees Ishola, Mass Communication graduate, said that, “We had the Governor of Agro Allied under Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Scheme at the Orientation Camp. “After the programme, I became interested and developed a passion for Agriculture, although there are other corps members with Agriculture background. We undergo our training at the secretariat of NYSC Yaba.

“We were given two plots of land courtesy of the NYSC. We are contributing money and we are investing all our money in practicality. “After service year, a plot of land will be allocated to each corps member that participated in the investment, which is to set individual to be self-sufficient, we do not need to go for white collar job after the service year.”

The convener, Mrs. Oghenemairo Adegeye said that, “13 people received awards out of 19 people. We have a brand, Reality Life Magazine, so that we can use the Magazine to sensitise the public. We resolve in doing a Reality Life award conference by inviting the expertise in the industry to get young people.”

