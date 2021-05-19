Reality TV show, I Am LAYCON, premieres on DStv and GOtv

Mu l t i C h o i c e Nigeria has a n n o u n c e d that the Showmax firstever Nigerian original series, ‘I Am LAYCON,’ is coming to its DStv and GOtv platforms from the 22nd of May, 2021. I Am LAYCON follows the life of Big Brother Naija 6 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a. Laycon, as he chases his music career after the BBNaija House and settles into a life of stardom. The series will showcase his life and his relationship with family and friends, with cameos from fellow Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lilo Aderogba and Victoria “Vee” Adeyele. The 10-episode series, which premiered on Showmax will now be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10pm and broadcast to GOtv Customers on Jolli and Max on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) at 10.30pm.

