Reality TV show, I Am LAYCON, premieres on DStv and GOtv

Mu l t i C h o i c e Nigeria has a n n o u n c e d that the Showmax firstever Nigerian original series, ‘I Am LAYCON,’ is coming to its DStv and GOtv platforms from the 22nd of May, 2021. I Am LAYCON follows the life of Big Brother Naija 6 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a. Laycon, as he chases his music career after the BBNaija House and settles into a life of stardom. The series will showcase his life and his relationship with family and friends, with cameos from fellow Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lilo Aderogba and Victoria “Vee” Adeyele. The 10-episode series, which premiered on Showmax will now be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10pm and broadcast to GOtv Customers on Jolli and Max on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) at 10.30pm.
Related Articles
Group set to Partner A’Ibom Media on Peace Advocacy
* As A’Ibom SA on Local Media says peace building must start from homes A pro-peace group, Partners for Peace in the Niger Delta, P4P, has made known its intention to partner media in Akwa Ibom State in its advocacy for peace building in communities across the state. This formed part of the group’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Nigeria starts vaccination as Dr. Nyong gets first jab
… 65 vaccination centres established in Abuja Nigeria yesterday commenced the vaccination of COVID- 19 vaccine, with a physician, Dr. Cyprian Nyong, of the National Hospital, Abuja, taking the first shot of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at the National Hospital, Abuja. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which arrived Nigeria on Tuesday, is administered in two doses taken […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NPHCDA trains health workers on handling COVID-19 vaccines
Ahead of the arrival and roll out of the expected COVID-19 vaccines, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has begun the training of over 13,000 health workers nationwide, to ensure proper handling and administration. This came as Executive Director/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, revealed that a self e-registration link had been developed to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)