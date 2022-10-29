Arts & Entertainments

Realness Institute seeks entries for Episodic Lab and Development Executive Traineeship 2023

Realness Institute in partnership with Netflix, the world’s leading entertainment streaming service, has called for submissions to its 2023 Episodic Lab and Development Executive Traineeship (DET) programmes, which holds between April 30 and July 2023. The Lab and Traineeship aims to support screenwriters and mid-career industry professionals from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, who are seeking opportunities to develop their original story ideas in any genre and are looking to enhance their skills as story consultants respectively.

Bringing together a wealth of creative talents from Africa in these programmes, Realness Institute offers the Episodic Lab participants the opportunity to pitch their incubated stories to Netflix executives at the end of the programme. To support the participants to focus on their involvement in the programmes, Realness Institute will provide a monthly stipend of ZAR 33,000 (Thirty-Three Thousand South African Rands) for the duration of the lab and traineeship to help cover their living expenses.

“As filmmakers we understand how difficult it is to find time and space to focus on our creative processes: to unpack stories, mull over and bounce ideas off others, benchmark ourselves against our peers as we hustle to make films, and pitch and search for funding and finance,” says Mehret Mandefro, Director of Development and Partnerships, Realness Institute. Mandefro further noted; “In understanding this landscape, we are delighted that Netflix has once again partnered with us, to bring these two symbiotic programmes for African filmmakers in our joint quest to grow African stories and content on the continent.”

 

