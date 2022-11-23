Business

Realtor wins car in Glo Festival of Joy promo

Enakpomu Harrison, another winner of Glo Festival of Joy promo, on Monday in Benin, Edo State received a brand new car prize. Harrison, a staff member of a real estate firm in Edo State, is the third winner of the brandnew Kia car in the ongoing consumer promotion.

Globacom had last week presented a new three-bedroom house to a 19-year-old student of Ekiti State University, while two car winners who emerged from Abuja and Ibadan were also presented with their prizes last week. Basking in the euphoria of winning the brand new car, Harrison said: “I saw the offer last week Monday and decided to give it a try and suddenly got a call later in the week and was called by Customer Care that I had won the new car. I could not contain my excitement as this is surely going to change my life.”

He was full of praise for Globacom for putting in place the reward promo and called on more telecoms consumers to join Globacom. The story of Pastor Joseph Olarinye, who won a sewing machine, was more touching as the prize came at the right time to meet a very important need in his household.

The clergyman disclosed: “My daughter learned tailoring and we had been trusting God for a sewing machine. So to us, this is truly a miracle and I will keep Globacom and its management in my prayers that the company will continue to record progress.” Comrade Jackson Itohan, who won a power-generating set, disclosed that he “was so astonished when they called me yesterday about what I won. I urge every Glo subscriber to keep recharging so that they will increase their chances of winning before the promo runs out.”

Globacom Regional Manager, Midwest, Augustus-Ndu Offor, encouraged new and existing subscribers to Glo to participate in the Festival of Joy promo. He stated: “Subscribers who desire to become landlords and landladies of 3-bedroom houses courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period, while those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans. “The more recharges they make, the higher their chances of winning. All voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer,” he added.

 

Our Reporters

