Reappointed NRC MD, Okhiria commences second term

Paul Ogbuokiri

On the heels of his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday for a second term in office, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Engr. Freeborn Edetanlen Okhiria has fully commenced work at the NCR headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos State.

Engr. Okhiria’s reappointment was contained in a letter with reference number SH/COS/17/A/1698, dated October 5, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

A statement by Yakubu Mahmood, Deputy Director Public Relations, NRC, disclosed that Engr. Okhiria’s reappointment was informed by the tremendous role he is playing in the ongoing modernisation of the Nigerian railway system.

A seasoned technocrat, Engr. Okhiria holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Lagos. He joined NRC on completion of his one year mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) service, where he rose through the ranks to become the Managing Director of the NRC through hard work and dedication to service.

He is a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineering (FNIME); Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), Fellow, Chartered Member Institute of Logistics and Transport (FCILT); Member Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Member, Institute of Directors (IOD); Fellow, Institute of Strategic Management (FICA); Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (FICA) and Member, Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM).

