Reasons 25,000 people signed petition against D’banj

For close to two weeks now, a petition for United Nations to remove Nigerian music artist, D’banj as a Youth ambassador has been going round on social media.

Though the Director of Information, United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Joseph Kayanja, has come out to say that the music star, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj is not a UN Ambassador, the petition is still gaining traction.

The petition, which is created by E Poopola, is soliciting for 25,000 signature and as of the time this report is being filed, 24, 642 have signed.

Some of the fans that signed the petition gave reasons to putting their signature in support of the move against the musician, stating that his recent actions raises suspicion.

In their words, Lanre Paul (not his real name) said: “I may not be sure if he raped this lady but kidnapping her and forcefully making her retract her statement makes him look guilty”.

Kelly Okafor said that the musician’s recent actions have been totally unnecessary and inhuman and that prompted her signing the petition.

In Bimbo Akin’s words, she said: “I am totally against oppression, intimidation and rape.”

Getting first hand opinion of a popular fashion influencer, Latasha Ngwube on why she joined thousands of people who signed the petition, she explained that she is scared for the thousands of women who have been violently assaulted, and victimised not to speak up.

“I’m more scared for the thousands of women who have been violently assaulted and have not been able to speak up. I’m scared for the trauma that has yet to be addressed. I’m scared for the ones who have not had the support like Seyitan and have been gagged, suppressed, threatened and killed. I’m scared for young girls who are being taken advantage of as we speak and are surrounded by enablers and rape apologists. That’s why I must continue using my platforms to speak up and speak out,” she said

Part of the petition reads, “We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organisations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018.”

“Women in Nigeria are increasingly at risk of sexual violence and the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa as an entity committed to the empowerment of women should not be seen to associate themselves with alleged rapists, abusers and kidnappers”.

However, the singer, who recently turned 40 has put up a message on his social media handle stating that he is innocent until proven guilty. He also asked the public to stop social media trial.

