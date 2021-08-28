Arts & Entertainments

Reasons Anita Okoye filed for divorce

Documents reliably obtained by Saturday Telegraph have outlined five reasons why Anita wants her marriage to her music star husband, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy of PSqure fame) dissolved. The first of those reasons is that they no longer share mutual conjugal relationship as husband and wife. According to Anita in the petition, Paul denied her any form of companionship and love which are the integral components of all successful marriages.

Anita also said that the music star shirked his responsibility as a husband by refusing to support and cater for her and her family members. Anita also noted that they no longer communicate as a couple. She stated that the marriage has broken down irretrievably because of lack of love and compatibility.

Anita who was the music star’s university sweetheart further said she wants their mar-riage dissolved over irreconcilable differences. The mother of three disclosed in the petition that their relationship went cold and all attempts to salvaged what was left of it was met with stiff resistance as the music star ceased all forms of communication with her. The news of the break up first hit the internet last week Friday following a divorce suit filed at Abuja High Court by Anita seeking dissolution of their seven-years-old marriage.

