Body & Soul

Reasons I avoid any form of scandal –Alex Unusual

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Everything about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alexandra Amuche Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual depicts a young lady with strong personality. From her days in the Big Brother series, Alex was loved because she has a mind of her own. Qualities some of her young fans admire.

 

In a recent interview, the tall beauty was reminded of some of the principles she set that guides her lifestyle which is that no peer pressure can make her smoke, do drugs or date a married man, and she strongly stood by her rules, stating that there are strong reasons for not joining the bandwagon.

 

“Yes these principles will always stand. Except I wasn’t aware the person is married. Once I’m aware, it’s over. I can’t be doing to someone what I won’t want others to do to me. It’s also an irresponsible act.”

 

On the part of never yielding to smoking, the reality star and actress said, “I believe smoking is harmful. People go like oh “cigarette is harmful, weed is medicinal “ excuse me, but I chose to have a different opinion. Until recommended by a certified health practitioner, no medication should be abused.”

 

“You can’t be taking medications when you aren’t Ill. For those that say it helps them get creative, I’m s u r e they were born with good brains that could function if they chose to use it but what do I know?.

 

“Then the ones that smoke to escape reality, an escape is not an end. You’ll come back to meet all you refused to tackle or more. It’s more like choosing to constantly deceive yourself.”

 

She concluded by saying that most people do these things because they feel it makes them look cool and fit in. This is why a partial smoker will go for a party and say, “it’s only when I’m with friends or outside “. It’s peer pressure but they won’t accept it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I’ll be worried if my daughter chooses to be a musician, says Simi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, says she will be anxious if her daughter decides to do music when she grows. The 33 years old mother of one, spoke in a live video of how music and stardom interact with her experience of parenting.   Simi got married to Adekunle Gold, another singer, in […]
Body & Soul

Comic sensation Debo Macaroni and Tana Adelana to host BON awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Guests at the up coming 2020 edition of Best of Nollywood (BON) awards scheduled to hold on December 5 in the Ekiti will be thrilled with the best comic relief as Debo Macaroni and pretty Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana will be hosting the big event.   This was revealed by Seun Oloketuyi founder of the […]
Body & Soul

Get your hats on like Chika Ike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Gorgeous Nollywood actress Chika Ike is one of the most fashionable movie stars in Nigeria. Not just because she wears the best fashion money can buy, she knows what fits her figure and the right accessories that suits her profile. The actress to who launched her own make up line, ‘Chika Cosmetics’, few months ago […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica