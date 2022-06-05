Reasons I avoid any form of scandal –Alex Unusual

Everything about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alexandra Amuche Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual depicts a young lady with strong personality. From her days in the Big Brother series, Alex was loved because she has a mind of her own. Qualities some of her young fans admire.

In a recent interview, the tall beauty was reminded of some of the principles she set that guides her lifestyle which is that no peer pressure can make her smoke, do drugs or date a married man, and she strongly stood by her rules, stating that there are strong reasons for not joining the bandwagon.

“Yes these principles will always stand. Except I wasn’t aware the person is married. Once I’m aware, it’s over. I can’t be doing to someone what I won’t want others to do to me. It’s also an irresponsible act.”

On the part of never yielding to smoking, the reality star and actress said, “I believe smoking is harmful. People go like oh “cigarette is harmful, weed is medicinal “ excuse me, but I chose to have a different opinion. Until recommended by a certified health practitioner, no medication should be abused.”

“You can’t be taking medications when you aren’t Ill. For those that say it helps them get creative, I’m s u r e they were born with good brains that could function if they chose to use it but what do I know?.

“Then the ones that smoke to escape reality, an escape is not an end. You’ll come back to meet all you refused to tackle or more. It’s more like choosing to constantly deceive yourself.”

She concluded by saying that most people do these things because they feel it makes them look cool and fit in. This is why a partial smoker will go for a party and say, “it’s only when I’m with friends or outside “. It’s peer pressure but they won’t accept it.”

