Reasons Maristella Okpala is one of the envied former beauty queens

The dream of every beauty queen, winner or runner up is to remain relevant and maintain the beauty that got her the crown.

This is why they set up projects, not only to help out their immediate communities but also to keep their faces and names in the mind of the public. Without getting the right endorsements, beauty queens often find themselves struggling to maintain their status after handing over the crown.

Former Miss Earth, Maristella Okpala is regarded as one of the luckiest former beauty queens in Nigeria presently because she did not just have a well paying job while wearing her crown, she became an ambassador for one of Nigeria’s biggest fashion brands, Rikaoto By Me.

Maristella became a brand ambassador for Rikaoto By Me before winning Miss Earth beauty pageant in 2018. Fashion designer and CEO of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha saw the need to renew her ambassador contract in 2020.

Added to her great paying job as an air hostess with a reputable international airline, Maristella started getting the dividends of being the face of a fashion brand. Few days after her birthday, she was rewarded with the sum of N5million for a job well done for the Rikaoto brand.

Speaking about the cash reward, the brand’s CEO, Maryam Elisha explained that Maristella has been a brand ambassador for Rikaoto By Me for five years now.

Though she was paid for most jobs, Maristella also did a lot of free jobs for the brand. Some times she would fly into Nigeria on her bill for only 3days just to shoot the brands latest collection and this can only be love and passion for the brand. Elisha explained that it was the right time to give her a big reward for her loyalty and hard work .

“So recently I felt that it was time to reward her because she has been doing alot towards the growth of the brand like referring clients etc and there is no better time than during her birthday,” she said

